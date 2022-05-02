Web apps go through the continuous development and deployment pipeline in today’s DevOps and cloud era. So, there is a compelling need for test automation frameworks to evolve and innovate. In addition, enterprises want to standardize their testing structure to automate their legacy, desktop, web, and mobile apps using a single tool.

End-to-end testing hasn’t been very user-friendly, but the launch of automation frameworks has changed that. It helps teams standardize all their test automation assets, regardless of their tools. Cypress is one such automation framework. Cypress helps with end-to-end test automation that suits modern web application environments. It is entirely written in JavaScript and packaged into ‘npm,’ which runs on Node.js. As a result, Cypress is easy to set up, write, run, and debug test cases. In addition, Cypress gives you the power to code as fast as possible. It addresses the crucial problems developers and QA engineers face while testing web applications.

A quick peek at npm trends shows that Cypress is very popular in the JavaScript community. It is primarily used for UI functional test automation, but It can also test APIs, do accessibility checks, and get visual validations.

Cypress had grown exceedingly well from when it was first released, and version 4.0 supports Firefox and Edge browsers as well. The State of JS 2020 noted that Cypress is the third most popular testing framework, which indicates many developers and QA engineers are switching to Cypress. The Cypress community is also very active. With the introduction of Cypress Ambassadors, you have access to an extensive network of brilliant developers and QA engineers from across the world to learn from.

Some Unique Features of Cypress

It’s a JavaScript-only tool: Front-end developers built Cypress for front-end developers, and front-end developers prefer to write in JavaScript. Cypress only supports a limited set of browsers: Chrome, Edge, Electron, and Firefox, which means no support for Safari and IE. Cypress also doesn’t support mobile browsers. It is a testing tool and not an automation tool: Cypress is a purely JavaScript-based front-end testing tool. It is built for the modern web as it aims to address developers’ pain points or QA engineers. Cypress is a tool that uses a unique DOM manipulation technique and operates directly in the browser. Cypress executes tests in a unique interactive runner, allowing users to monitor commands as they execute. It also supports monitoring the application under test. Cypress delivers fast, consistent, and reliable test execution compared to other automation tools because of its architectural design. Ability to test Edge test cases by mocking the server response.

Cypress Architecture

Most testing tools operate outside the browser and execute remote commands across the network. However, the Cypress engine directly operates inside the browser. So, it is the browser that is executing the test code. This enables Cypress to monitor the browser behavior at run time by manipulating DOM and altering Network requests and responses on the go.

Cypress opens doors to new testing with having ultimate control over your application. It has two main default components — Cypress Test Runner and Cypress Dashboard.

Test Runner is used to run Cypress test cases on the local machine, and the Dashboard tracks the execution and status of the automation suite.

Test Runner is a unique interactive runner that allows you to monitor commands as they execute while also viewing the application under test. Below are the critical subcomponents of the test runner that one should focus on while executing test cases.

Test Status: The menu summarizes how many tests passed, failed, or are in progress and the time taken.

URL Preview indicates the test URL and helps track any URL route.

Viewport Sizing is used to set the app viewport size to test responsive layouts.

Command Log shows the command logs as it executes all the tests.

App Preview: you can monitor the test while they are being executed.

Dashboard Service: The Cypress Dashboard is a platform that provides user access to tests, usually while running Cypress tests from the CI provider. The Dashboard provides the user with insight into what happened when the tests ran.

Advantages of Using Cypress

There are no dependencies required. The user needs to put it in the ‘package.json’ file, and it is done.

Users are provided with auto-reload functionality that saves time for the debugging process.

The Cypress GUI helps debug while running the script, seeing each sequence step.

Cypress has automatic wait functionality that gets the elements and waits as per the user-friendly timeout set by users, and then Cypress takes care of the rest.

Cypress is easy to set up and run: The user can get Cypress set up within minutes, without any hassle.

Cypress has a large community of users. The community is beneficial in sharing their experiences. If a user has a problem, someone else has probably dealt with it before and will help you fix it.

Live Preview: Cypress allows users to preview the tests as they happen. Cypress also, by default, creates a video and screenshots to help you try to debug issues.

Simple Syntax: The syntax used for Cypress tests is straightforward to read/write. After some practice, you will know to create functional UI tests.

The Cypress testing framework has a competent dashboard that provides users with detailed insights into the test execution. These capabilities offered by Cypress testing can be exploited further by running tests on the LambdaTest platform using the LambdaTest Cypress CLI. Users can now get optimal browser coverage, super-fast test execution, and parallel execution at scale with Cypress testing by using a reliable and scalable cloud grid like LambdaTest.