Event-native data platform innovator Kurrent late last month announced the launch of the open source KurrentDB MCP Server, which makes it possible for developers to use AI agents to interact with data inside KurrentDB without writing code. Users can now not only read and write events to the database but also create, test and debug projections or extend the available prompts to prototype applications using natural language.

This is a capability exclusive to Kurrent that eliminates the traditional learning curve for database interactions. Unlike traditional database tools that require manual debugging, Kurrent MCP Server features self-correction when prototyping, allowing developers to test projection logic and help debug issues through conversational commands. Compatible with all frontier AI models and released under MIT license for community contribution and enterprise adoption without licensing restriction, Kurrent’s MCP Server makes development tasks that previously required hours of coding and corrections achievable in minutes.

“Our new MCP Server makes it possible to use the main features of the KurrentDB database, like reading and writing events to streams and using projections, in a way that’s as simple as having a conversation,” said Kirk Dunn, CEO at Kurrent. “The system’s ability to test and fix itself reduces the need for debugging and increases reliability. Copilots and AI assistants become productive database partners rather than just code generators, seamlessly interfacing with KurrentDB.”

Less Time Coding, More Time Innovating

The Kurrent MCP Server is compatible with every frontier model including Claude, GPT-4 and Gemini, and can be used with Cursor, Windsurf and other MCP-supported IDEs, clients and agent frameworks. It offers eight core capabilities that respond to natural language prompts, eliminating traditional database interaction friction points:

Read_stream: Read specific information based on prompts

List_streams: List streams inside the database

Build_projection: Write code for a projection based on context and prompt

Create_projection: Creates projections in a running KurrentDB instance

Update_projection: Modify the code for the projection as required

Test_projection: Write events and read output and state to test the projection logic

Write_events_to_stream: Write specific events based on prompts

Get_projections_status: Get the status of a particular projection, in order to help with debugging projections

Comprehensive installation guides and documentation support assist developers to quickly integrate and customize the Kurrent MCP Server for their specific use cases

“Before, database interactions required developers to master complex query languages, understand intricate data structures, and spend significant time debugging projections and data flows. Now, everything agentic can interface with KurrentDB through this MCP Server,” said Lokhesh Ujhoodha, the lead architect at Kurrent behind the MCP Server. “We’re not just connecting to today’s AI tools, but we’re positioning for a future where AI agents autonomously manage data workflows, make analytical decisions and create business insights with minimal human intervention.”