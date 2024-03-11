The low-code integration platform Prismatic has announced new code-native integrations, in an attempt to make its platform more useful to developers and allow them to embed their own code in Prismatic applications.

With this update, developers will be able to write code from within their preferred IDE, rather than having to go through Prismatic’s low-code designer.

Many options can now be configured directly within code, such as triggers, connections, integration logic, and customer-facing configuration experience.

According to Prismatic, one benefit of this update is that developers can now define their own integration logic rather than only being able to choose from predefined logic steps. Another benefit is being able to quickly add integrations to CI/CD platforms and code repositories.

“Today’s launch of code-native integrations is part of our deep commitment to providing the most versatile and dev-friendly embedded iPaaS on the market,” Marcus Edgington, VP of product at Prismatic, wrote in a blog post. “At Prismatic, we believe that any integration solution for B2B SaaS needs to be extremely versatile to keep up with the huge variety of integrations you build, all the teams involved in delivering them, and the ways your integration strategy might evolve over time.”