Find the Best Object Storage Solution

IBM Cloud Object Storage IBM Cloud Object Storage is an ideal choice for transferring large files and integrating with other IBM Cloud services. Certain regions in IBM Cloud offer cost-effective multi-region options, eliminating the need for duplicating storage.

Azure Blob Storage Azure Blob Storage is most suitable for use cases where you are in the Azure or Microsoft-file (MBCS) ecosystem and also does well with large file sizes.

Digital Ocean Spaces Digital Ocean Spaces is an S3-compatible object storage service with a built-in CDN. It provides easy, reliable, and cost-effective solutions for storing and delivering vast amounts of content.

Wasabi Wasabi is suitable for accessing files quickly and cost-effectively on-demand as long as you upload more than download. For intermittent file retrieval needs, it offers a reliable platform for efficient data access.

Cloudflare R2 Cloudflare R2 is S3-compatible, comes with an affordable single-tier pricing tier for storage, has free egress, inexpensive read/write operations, and is natively georedundant.

Backblaze B2 Backblaze B2 is a compelling choice for frequent or partially-frequent accessed storage that doesn't need to be too deeply connected with services native to other cloud platforms, like AWS.

Amazon S3 Amazon S3 is a scalable object storage service known for industry-leading performance, data availability, and storage scalability. It caters to diverse use cases and offers reliable cloud storage.

Google Cloud Storage Google Cloud Storage is good for use cases that require multi-region capabilities thanks to specific "multi-region" regions that are cheaper to use than duplicating storage.

Oracle Cloud Object Storage OCI Object Storage is suitable for large file use cases within the OCI ecosystem. It provides robust storage solutions for organizations working with substantial file sizes.