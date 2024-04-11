Find the Best API Gateway Solution
Protect and control access to your APIs with authentication, rate limiting, and security policy enforcement.
Last updated on October 12th 2023
Abhishek is currently the manager of Enterprise Systems Integration at Toast. Prior to this, he was an principal analyst at Gartner in the Application Architecture, Infrastructure and Integration group.
What is API Gateway?
A server that acts as an entry point for APIs and provides features such as security, throttling, and routing.
API Gateway Solutions
Amazon API Gateway, fully-managed, together with AWS Lambda, forms the client-facing part of Amazon's serverless infrastructure. Lambda executes code, while the API gateway exposes endpoints for seamless connectivity.
Gloo Edge is an Envoy-based API gateway and ingress controller that facilitates and secures application traffic at the edge, so it's ideal for multi-cloud, hybrid applications, and complex architectures.
Gravitee.io is a cost-effective and user-friendly open-source API Gateway, known for its quick deployment of proxies, making it an efficient solution for managing API traffic.
Akamai API Gateway excels in content delivery and securing public APIs, accompanied by extensive documentation. It offers robust features for reliable API management and security.
Oracle API Gateway offers robust threat detection and defense to secure APIs, supporting various deployment options. It excels in fast processing of core XML security, but lacks certain access control and governance features.
Akana API Gateway is suitable for enterprises and any federated partner API partner ecosystem. It has very good analytics reporting and business insights available for your API traffic.
Layer 7 API Gateway is a lightweight solution that integrates with CA Mobile API Gateway, OAuth Toolkit, CA Rapid App Security, BlazeMeter, and AIOps. It offers SaaS, customer-managed, and on-prem deployment options for comprehensive API management.
Ambassador's Edge Stack is a Kubernetes native API gateway that has a modern ingress controller for always-on application availability with fine-grained traffic management controls.
KrakenD is a stateless, distributed API Gateway for microservices adoption. It implements backend for frontend and micro-frontend patterns, prioritizes configuration-as-code, and appeals to developers.
Tyk is an open source and lightweight API Gateway that uses GraphQL. It's feature set is focussed on API governance and cloud-native microservice development across teams.
Kong's API gateway has a small footprint, high performance, and deployment flexibility. Built on NGINX Open Source, it requires Lua, scripts, and external databases for gateway configs and API policies.
APISIX is an open source API gateway for microservcies built by the Apache Software Foundation. APISIX is based on Kubernetes and etcd.
Amazon API Gateway
Amazon API Gateway is a fully-managed service, which forms the public-facing part of Amazon’s serverless infrastructure in collaboration with AWS Lambda. While AWS Lambda is responsible for executing the code, the API Gateway exposes those endpoints to the necessary services, thereby providing an effective and efficient interface between Amazon's serverless infrastructure and the end-users. This symbiotic relationship between AWS Lambda and API Gateway enables Amazon to deliver a robust, efficient, and scalable API management solution.
Gloo Edge
Gloo Edge, an Envoy-based API Gateway and ingress controller, excels in managing and securing application traffic at the network edge. It is particularly suitable for environments involving multi-cloud, hybrid applications, and intricate architectures. By efficiently directing and securing traffic at the edge of the network, Gloo Edge can significantly enhance the overall efficiency, performance, and security of applications. This makes it an excellent choice for organizations with advanced networking needs.
Gravitee
Gravitee.io, an open-source API Gateway, stands out for its simplicity and affordability. Its rapid deployment capability to proxies enhances operational efficiency, which could be vital for businesses with time-sensitive processes. As an open-source solution, it provides organizations the latitude and flexibility to customize and adapt the platform according to their specific needs. However, the successful implementation and customization of an open-source solution may require a certain level of technical expertise.
Akamai API Gateway
Akamai API Gateway is a highly suitable solution for content delivery and securing public APIs. It distinguishes itself with its robust documentation, which is more comprehensive compared to many other providers. This documentation can assist users in understanding and navigating the platform's features and capabilities more effectively. Akamai's focus on content delivery and API security also ensures that APIs remain secure while providing fast, reliable access to services. Its extensive documentation aids users in implementing these security features and managing their APIs, thus making Akamai a strong contender in the API management market.
Oracle API Gateway
Oracle API Gateway provides a comprehensive threat detection and defense system dedicated to securing APIs. It caters to various deployment scenarios such as cloud, on-premise, or hybrid, contributing to its versatility. A key advantage of this gateway is its fast processing of core XML security primitives, which aids in providing robust security. However, it's crucial to note that Oracle API Gateway does not include several access control and governance features, which could be a potential limitation for organizations requiring these functionalities in their operations.
Akana API Gateway
Akana API Gateway caters predominantly to enterprises and any federated partner API ecosystem, providing a robust platform for API management. Its most notable feature is its comprehensive analytics reporting and business insight capabilities related to API traffic. With these analytics, organizations can glean valuable insights about their API usage, facilitating data-driven decision-making processes. Such detailed visibility into API traffic can help organizations optimize their API strategies, improve performance, identify bottlenecks, and create a better user experience. This makes Akana API Gateway a reliable choice for businesses that require in-depth analytics and insights.
Layer7 API Gateway
Layer 7 API Gateway is a lightweight yet comprehensive solution that works in harmony with an array of tools such as the CA Mobile API Gateway, OAuth Toolkit, CA Rapid App Security, BlazeMeter for API testing, and AIOps for operational intelligence and application performance monitoring. Its availability as a SaaS, customer-managed, or on-premises deployment adds to its adaptability, making it suitable for a wide range of business needs. This flexibility and its integration with other useful tools make Layer 7 a robust API management solution.
Ambassador Edge Stack
Ambassador Edge Stack is a cloud native API gateway and a Kubernetes native microservices management platform. Ambassador uses the Envoy proxy as its core proxy. At its core, Ambassador is designed to serve as an ingress controller for Kubernetes. In this capacity, it acts as the entry point for external traffic into the Kubernetes environment.
KrakenD
KrakenD serves as a stateless, distributed, high-performance API Gateway that supports organizations in their journey towards adopting microservices. KrakenD embraces backend for frontend and micro-frontend patterns, effectively isolating the client in microservices communications, and thereby ensuring robust client-server decoupling. This approach enhances scalability and resilience, which are two vital elements in a microservices architecture. Another noteworthy feature of KrakenD is its configuration-as-code approach, which resonates with developers by facilitating easy setup and maintenance, leading to increased efficiency in software development processes.
Tyk
Tyk stands as an open-source and lightweight API Gateway that employs GraphQL. It primarily focuses on API governance and cloud-native microservice development across teams. As an open-source solution, Tyk offers flexibility and customization options to organizations. Furthermore, its emphasis on API governance and microservice development makes it an ideal choice for organizations that are implementing or maintaining a microservices architecture. This targeted functionality allows teams to build and manage APIs that are well-suited to modern, cloud-native applications.
Kong Gateway
Kong’s API Gateway delivers high performance while providing a level of deployment flexibility that is much appreciated by software engineers. The service is built on NGINX Open Source and maintains a relatively small footprint. However, it is essential to note that this solution requires the use of Lua scripts and external databases to handle gateway configurations and API policies. Despite these requirements, Kong’s API Gateway's high performance and flexibility make it an attractive solution in the realm of API management.
APISIX
APISIX is a high-performance, cloud native API gateway designed for microservices and serverless architectures. It offers features including dynamic routing, dynamic upstream, dynamic certificates, A/B testing, canary release, blue-green deployment, limit rate, defense against malicious attacks, metrics, monitoring alarms, service observability, service governance, and more.
