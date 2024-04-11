Find the Best Data Integration Solution

Abhishek is currently the manager of Enterprise Systems Integration at Toast. Prior to this, he was an principal analyst at Gartner in the Application Architecture, Infrastructure and Integration group.

What is Data Integration?

Data integration is the process of combining data from different sources into a unified and consistent format or structure, making it more accessible, valuable, and useful for analysis or decision-making. This process usually involves extracting, transforming, and loading (ETL) data from disparate sources, such as databases, files, APIs, or web services, into a single, integrated data repository, like a data warehouse or data lake.

Data Integration Solutions

Merge varied data into a single format for enhanced analysis and decision-making.