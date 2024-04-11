Find the Best Cloud Cost Management Solution

Cast AI CAST AI Inc. presents Cast AI, a cutting-edge solution for intelligent cloud infrastructure management.

Spot Cloud Analyzer Spot Cloud Analyzer is part of Spot's comprehensive portfolio of cloud cost management and optimization services. Known for its advanced Spot Management solutions, it is a top choice for MSPs and seamlessly integrates with other Spot offerings.

Datadog Cloud Cost Management Datadog Cloud Cost Management offers a comprehensive suite of tools for efficient cloud expenditure.

Pump Pump provides innovative billing solutions to streamline cloud cost management for businesses.

Harness Cloud Cost Management Harness Cloud Cost Management delivers advanced tools for optimizing and controlling cloud expenses.

CloudForecast CloudForecast is an ideal solution for small teams and startups because it has affordable pricing and doesn't do too much. Setup up is turnkey and provides simple cost monitoring out-of-the-box with cloud spend reports delivered to email or Slack the next day.

CloudHealth VMware CloudHealth is fit for enterprises looking to build a “Cloud Center of Excellence”. CloudHealth is the pioneer in Cloud Financial Management and one of the first to build a solution suitable for enterprises building multi-cloud.

ProsperOps ProsperOps, Inc. offers cloud cost optimization solutions with a focus on maximizing business value.

Apptio Cloudability Apptio Cloudability is fit for enterprises looking to build a “Cloud Center of Excellence”. The team behind Cloudability are also the main purveyors of the value of FinOps and that can be seen in the product.

Vantage Vantage has the most seamless onboarding experience in the market, and still comes with powerful filtering tools and cost insights delivered in a great design. If you're tired of pivoting tables with your cost data, this might be the tool for you.

Nutanix Cost Governance Nutanix Cost Governance is a robust solution for optimizing cloud costs and ensuring governance.

Kubecost Kubecost is an open-source cloud cost management solution designed for teams heavily utilizing Kubernetes. Developed by the team behind Kubernetes, it now includes tracking of non-Kubernetes spend, providing comprehensive cost insights.

Zesty Zesty offers a cutting-edge cloud platform for agile and scalable content management.

CloudThread Cloudthread integrates with Grafana and Datadog, focusing on unit cost-based monitoring. This caters to margin-sensitive companies, empowering effective decision-making based on reliable insights.

Antimetal Antimetal Inc. introduces Antimetal, a comprehensive solution for managing cloud infrastructure securely.

Usage AI Usage AI is an effective point solution that delivers ROI through automated management of Reserved Instances and Savings Plans on AWS. It has an attractive pay-for-performance-like pricing model as well.

Spot CloudCheckr CloudCheckr is a comprehensive cloud management solution with a suite of tools that goes beyond cost and into security, governance and compliance. It is popular among mid-market and enterprise companies, and government.

Yotascale Yotascale provides visibility into cloud spend with an engineering-first approach. Its sweet-spot is with companies that spend in excess of $1M per year and want to pivot away from the FP&A-oriented approaches of CloudHealth or Apptio Cloudability.

nOps nOps provides comprehensive cloud management solutions for efficient and secure cloud operations.