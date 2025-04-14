CData has announced a new solution designed to help small- to medium-sized businesses build data connectivity into their applications without adding maintenance and complexity.

CData Embedded Cloud enables customers to provide their users with self-service access to third-party data sources through over 160 pre-built connectors from CData. These connectors span SaaS, databases, and cloud data sources, from companies like ADP, Atlassian, Google, Microsoft, ServiceNow, and Workday.

CData manages API changes, security updates, credential management, and performance optimizations. This allows customers to “free your developers to focus on platform progress, not plumbing,” CData wrote on its website.

According to CData, this new offering builds on the success of Embedded Connectors, which provides a customer’s users with access to third-party data from within that customer’s own application.

Over the past year, the company has also focused on expanding and enhancing its data connectors, including adding ones for Okta, PingOne, and Salesforce Data Cloud.

“Software providers aren’t just asking for connectivity—they’re being evaluated on it, and this has accelerated demand for our embedded connectivity solutions,” said Amit Sharma, founder and CEO of CData. “As AI moves from experimentation to execution, product teams need immediate, scalable access to data across their users’ most critical systems. That’s where CData shines. Our continued investment in API-rich, reliable connectivity has fueled strong momentum and positioned us as the go-to embedded solution for modern software companies.”