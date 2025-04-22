Snyk has announced a new dynamic application security testing (DAST) solution designed specifically for AI-powered software development.

Snyk API & Web allows developers to test the security of all of their APIs and web apps, regardless of if the code was written by a developer or AI. It also provides detailed recommendations on how to fix issues that are found.

According to the company, this new tool can detect over 30,000 vulnerabilities with a 0.1% false positivity rate.

It also includes features like customizable scanning configurations, scheduled scanning, partial scanning, scanning behind firewalls, and setting blackout scanning periods.

Snyk API & Web can integrate with CI/CD tools, issue trackers, and messaging apps. It comes with out-of-the-box integrations with tools like AWS, GitHub, Jenkins, and Slack, or developers can create their own integrations for other tools in their stack.

Additionally, the DAST tool helps teams comply with requirements related to security testing, like PCI DSS, SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more.

According to Snyk, this offering comes on the heels of the company’s acquisition of the DAST company Probely, and is the result of integrating Probely’s capabilities into Snyk’s platform.

“The rapid rise of generative AI applications has introduced new challenges in application security, particularly around the APIs that power these systems,” said Katie Norton, analyst at IDC. “The acquisition of Probely also enables Snyk to expand its offerings to support the security needs of generative AI applications, ensuring that developers can confidently build intelligent systems without exposing APIs to exploitation.”