Emotional intelligence (EI) has become one of the most sought-after soft skills in the IT industry, especially at the management level. The ability to understand and manage emotions — both one’s own and those of others — is critical in many areas of IT, from support services and user experience (UX) to cross-functional leadership and managing large teams.



A manager lacking emotional intelligence can struggle to build effective relationships, which negatively impacts team dynamics, productivity, and overall project success. Especially nowadays, when AI can handle basic tasks, something still out of its reach is understanding, evaluating, and acting based on the human factor. EI is, therefore, one of the gold-standard skills every company needs to thrive.



In this article, we will explore the significance of emotional intelligence in IT management, its direct impact on team performance, and the ways in which cultural differences shape emotional expression and communication within global IT teams.



Emotional Intelligence: The Backbone of IT Leadership



Emotional intelligence in IT leadership is more than just a soft skill; it is a foundational element of effective management. While the topic of emotions is undeniably complex, for the purpose of this article, we will focus on practical insights rather than exhaustive theoretical discussions, highlighting the most important aspects of EI in IT management. This skill set can be divided into two primary areas:



Team Dynamics and Cross-functional Collaboration

Emotional intelligence allows leaders to better distribute tasks, resolve conflicts, and keep teams motivated. As a result, deadlines are met more consistently, bottlenecks are navigated with agility, and overall team output improves. Furthermore, managing projects beyond one’s immediate team becomes smoother, as an emotionally intelligent manager can negotiate with various stakeholders, mediate between departments, and address competing priorities. Trust-building and balancing the needs of different parties are crucial for delivering successful IT projects on time and within scope.



Understanding Users and Customizing Projects

Emotional intelligence helps managers create, produce, and lead products that serve real human needs, rather than acting solely from a business perspective. It enables managers to build strategies that are both user-centric and business-aligned. This skill is essential when negotiating with external partners or launching new projects and markets, as it allows managers to design products and processes that are truly user-friendly and innovative.



The Impact of Emotional Intelligence on Team Outcomes

Managers with high emotional intelligence influence several critical aspects of team performance, such as overcoming project bottlenecks, keeping a high level of motivation and retention, and maintaining improved communication.

In contrast, a lack of EI often results in rigid, mechanical management styles. Teams led by such managers may function like “assembly-line workers,” focusing solely on tasks without considering creative approaches or long-term solutions.



On the other hand, a flexible and emotionally aware manager can transform a team into a highly adaptive unit, akin to a “special forces” team—focused, creative, and resilient in the face of challenges.



Developing emotional intelligence doesn’t happen overnight, but there are several practical steps managers can take to foster this skill:



Focus on Values and Lifestyle, Not Just Emotions

Attempting to “check” how team members feel can often come across as intrusive or insincere, especially in a professional setting. Instead, focus on understanding the core values and lifestyle preferences of your team. What drives them? What are their long-term goals? How do they define success and failure?



By showing respect for their individuality and understanding their motivations, you create a strong foundation for trust. Over time, this approach allows you to build more meaningful relationships without crossing personal boundaries. In essence, you’re positioning yourself as a mentor who respects their professional identity, rather than forcing a friendship or prying into their emotional state.



Keep a Business Focus, But Remember You’re Working with Humans

While delivering results is the primary goal of any leader, you can’t forget that you’re managing people, not machines. Emotional intelligence helps balance the need for productivity with fairness and empathy.



One way to illustrate this balance is through handling difficult conversations about career moves. Managing a team of over 100 support specialists for several years gave me the opportunity to conduct an interesting experiment.

Many employees tend to hide the fact that they are exploring job opportunities elsewhere until the last minute. This creates unnecessary tension and can lead to higher turnover. However, if a manager removes the stigma around job interviews and treats them as part of market research, it encourages open communication.



I found this approach highly effective because it fostered an environment of trust and transparency, even when discussing sensitive topics like leaving the team. This transparency not only reduces termination rates but also helps managers address the underlying causes that push employees to consider leaving. In turn, issues like workload, job satisfaction, and compensation can be addressed proactively.



Identifying and Resolving the Core of Conflicts

Emotionally intelligent managers possess the ability to identify the core of a conflict without letting it escalate. Attempting to gather every single piece of information is not always helpful. Instead, managers should focus on resolving conflicts, as often the solution is already within the team.



This does not mean conducting surveys or asking for feedback from each person, as delicate situations require a more refined approach. A manager should observe, analyze, and extract the most significant points quickly and intuitively, enabling conflict resolution before it grows into a larger issue.



EI’s Role in Project Strategy, IT Processes, and Scaling Projects



Emotional intelligence plays a critical role in various product-focused zones of IT management. From shaping project strategies to building human-centered processes and ensuring seamless scalability, EI helps managers balance technical execution with the human element.



Project Strategy and Emotional Intelligence

An emotionally intelligent manager can craft project strategies that are not only technically sound but also resonate with end-users and stakeholders. These strategies focus on aligning the project’s goals with user needs and expectations.

To develop EI in this area, managers should practice empathy-driven leadership—putting themselves in the shoes of both users and their team members—before finalizing project directions.



Building Human-centered IT Processes

In IT, processes are often technical and data-driven, but human orientation is critical for long-term success. Emotionally intelligent managers incorporate user feedback loops, focus on usability, and ensure the team collaborates effectively.



For improvement managers must implement regular retrospectives and feedback sessions, ensuring the processes align with team well-being and user satisfaction.



Scaling Projects and EI

As projects scale, so do the complexities, particularly in managing diverse teams and expectations. Emotional intelligence helps managers navigate these complexities by fostering cross-cultural communication and mitigating misunderstandings that arise from different working styles. At the same time, managers with a strong ability to recognize human emotions can better understand market dynamics and customer needs. This insight allows them to adapt products more effectively and develop strategies that are both competitive and aligned with market demands.

Learning to work effectively with global teams, understanding cultural nuances, and ensuring inclusivity in decision-making processes. To create products that people will love or to grow the user base, managers must engage directly with users. It’s not just about being friendly and likable; they need the ability to analyze user behavior, identify key insights, and translate those into actionable product management strategies.

Сonclusion



When hiring senior managers, EI should be a top consideration. It is not a skill that can be developed quickly, so starting with an emotionally intelligent leader is crucial. The best candidates often come from within — those who have worked their way up from junior positions, as they’ve encountered a variety of challenges and have developed strong interpersonal skills along the way. And certainly, demonstrating loyalty to the company over many years and through various challenges.

However, when this isn’t an option, external hiring requires careful evaluation. In interviews, assess emotional intelligence by presenting candidates with technical scenarios that require human engagement. A manager with high EI can handle both technical challenges and human dynamics with equal proficiency, steering teams through difficult situations with composure.



Ultimately, such people can navigate diverse cultures and attitudes within IT projects, finding harmony between “peach” and “coconut” personalities, creating a symphony of collaboration that drives project success.