Qodo, maker of an AI coding platform, today announced the release of Qodo Gen CLI, an agent framework that enables developers to create, customize, and deploy their own AI coding agents.

With the framework, creating agents can be done by writing configuration files that add autonomous AI agents throughout the software development life cycle, according to the company’s announcement.

“Every developer should be able to create their own AI agents, just as they create scripts and automation today,” said Itamar Friedman, CEO and co-founder of Qodo. “By making agent creation simple and accessible instead of requiring complex AI engineering, we’re democratizing access to real automation that teams fully control.. Now a developer can create a custom agent for their unique workflow in minutes, not months.”

Qodo was built to help developers add autonomous coding capabilities to their applications without requiring expertise in AI systems, which can lead to solutions that sync up with an organization’s requirements, the company said. With Qodo Gen CLI, developers can define custom agents and what tools they can access, specify actions that trigger the agents, what instructions guide their behavior and ultimately, what their outputs should be.

Along with enabling custom agent creation, Qodo Gen CLI includes pre-built agents for code review, test coverage analysis, and release notes generation. According to the company announcement, “These agents integrate seamlessly with existing development tools through GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Jenkins, and other CI/CD systems. For advanced use cases, agents can be exposed as Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, enabling integration with other AI tools and platforms.”

Qodo supports OpenAIo3 and Claude Sonnet 4 LLMs, offers on-premises deployment, and a host of reference implementations that is continuing to grow.

Qodo Gen CLI is available now as a free tool with enterprise support options. Developers can get started immediately by installing the CLI tool through npm and following the quick-start guide at https://docs.qodo.ai/qodo- documentation/qodo-gen/cli