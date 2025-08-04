With cloud native technologies becoming foundational for software development and deployment, and finding developers skilled in those areas a challenge, talent marketplace provider Andela and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation have partnered to create the Kubernetes African Developer Training Program that more than 5,600 Africans have completed.

Andela and the CNCF are looking to train between 20,000 – 30,000 African technologists by 2027, skilled in everything required to create and use AI systems. The eight-week program is free, and those completing the training have the option to seek CNCF certification. (Of the 5,600 learners that participated in the training, 1157 have achieved official KCNA certification, according to Andela.)

“Kubernetes is a technology you can bet your career on. It’s the backbone of modern software, and increasingly, of scalable AI systems. The demand for this skill is exploding,” Carrol Chang, CEO of Andela, said in an announcement of the program. “At Andela, we’re preparing the technologists of the future who are not just trained to code but to lead in environments where cloud, AI, and orchestration intersect. This partnership helps us to move faster, to bring that kind of talent to the world and to our clients.”

Organizations needing specific proficiencies but lacking the ability to upskill their developers quickly enough are turning to these talent marketplaces to fill gaps in their teams. Mike Morris, head of talent engagement provider Torc and Randstad Digital Recruiting, said, “Timezone, plus skill proficiency, plus communication skills are the trifecta for successful remote work models,” Morris said. “We see this with our LATAM community for North American customers similar to how European customers would be closely aligned with Africa’s timezones.”