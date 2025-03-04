JFrog is releasing a new end-to-end solution for developing and deploying enterprise AI applications that brings together development teams, data scientists, and machine learning engineers into a single platform.

JFrog ML provides a holistic view of the entire AI software supply chain, from software packages to LLMs, so that companies can ensure their AI applications are secured in the same way their traditional software is.

It provides security scanning for AI models, whether they were created in-house or are from a third-party.

Other key features include providing a single system of record, reproducible artifacts for all models created in the platform, simplified model development and deployment processes, and dataset management and feature store support.

“As the demand for AI-powered applications continues to grow rapidly, so do the concerns around the ability to control and manage this new domain on all fronts – from MLOps to ML security. In fact, our own team of security researchers were the first to find and help remediate new, zero-day malicious ML models in Hugging Face,” said Alon Lev, VP and GM of MLOps at JFrog. “JFrog ML combines superior, straightforward and hassle-free user experience for bringing models to production, combined with the level of trust and provenance enterprises expect from JFrog, allowing customers to accelerate their AI initiatives with confidence.”

JFrog partners with Hugging Face, NVIDIA

The company also announced new partnerships with Hugging Face and NVIDIA. As part of the Hugging Face partnership, models in Hugging Face will now be scanned by JFrog and will display a “JFrog Certified” checkmark if they are deemed safe.

According to JFrog, its model scanner goes deeper than other scanners, which has allowed it to eliminate 96% of false positives produced by other scanners on Hugging Face models and to identify malicious models not flagged by other scanners.

“As the leading collaboration platform for AI models, we’re delighted to deepen our partnership with JFrog to implement high-quality scanning capabilities for our AI/ML models and deliver greater peace of mind for developers looking to create the next generation of AI-powered applications,” said Julien Chaumond, CTO of Hugging Face.

NVIDIA NIM microservices is also now integrated into JFrog’s platform, which further enables secure model delivery by offering customers enterprise-grade security, increased visibility, and governance controls.

“Performance and security are crucial for successful enterprise AI deployments,” said Pat Lee, vice president of Enterprise Strategic Partnerships at NVIDIA. “With NVIDIA NIM integrated directly into the JFrog Platform, developers can accelerate AI adoption with a unified, end-to-end solution for building, deploying, and managing production AI agents at scale.”