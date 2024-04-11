Find the Best Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS) Solution

Scalable, secure data storage and management in the cloud for optimized performance.

Last updated on February 15th 2024

Abhishek Singh headshot
Abhishek Singh
Applications and Infrastructure Expert

Abhishek is currently the manager of Enterprise Systems Integration at Toast. Prior to this, he was an principal analyst at Gartner in the Application Architecture, Infrastructure and Integration group.

What is Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS)?

The Cloud DBMS (database management system) represents the latest progression in database management. It is a powerful system designed to provide secure, scalable, and efficient data storage, retrieval, and management capabilities. By leveraging distributed computing, it ensures seamless data access and performance optimization. With its suite of tools, it also promotes consistency in data management and accelerates routine tasks.

Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS) Solutions

Scalable, secure data storage and management in the cloud for optimized performance.

MarkLogic

MarkLogic is a NoSQL database for transactional use cases.

Redis

Redis is an in-memory database specialized for real-time and transactional use cases.

Oracle Database

Oracle offers autonomous databases with advanced tuning and management.

Couchbase

Couchbase Capella is a multi-modal NoSQL database focusing on non-relational databases.

MongoDB Atlas

MongoDB Atlas is a document-based database with a unified interface for CRUD operations.

FaunaDB

FaunaDB is a NoSQL database that combines the best of relational and NoSQL architectures.

PlanetScale

PlanetScale offers a MySQL-compatible, serverless database with customizable features.

Supabase

Supabase is a PostgreSQL relational database with real-time REST API and serverless functions.

Azure Database Services

Azure offers managed services with integrated data management and security.

Snowflake

Snowflake supports analytics, data lakes, and data warehouses with automated management features.

MariaDB

MariaDB is a versatile fork of MySQL, supporting transactional, analytical, and hybrid workloads.

AWS Database Services

AWS provides diverse cloud services suitable for various data workloads.

Cloudera

Cloudera provides services for organizing, analyzing, and centralizing data.

Google Database Services

Google offers serverless database services for flexible resource usage.

Databricks

Databricks provides an open-source lakehouse storage and SQL capabilities for data lakes.

Teradata Vantage

Teradata specializes in data warehousing and analytical use cases with advanced analytics.

CockroachDB

CockroachDB is a cloud-native, distributed SQL database with auto-sharding for handling unpredictability.

MarkLogic logo

MarkLogic

by Progress

MarkLogic Data Hub Platform is a NoSQL-based database designed for transactional use cases. It is known for its capabilities in data management, as it allows for managing data at different tiers of storage and computation environments.

Is MarkLogic right for you?

Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.

Grade MarkLogic for my use case
Redis logo

Redis

by Redis

Redis is an in-memory database specialized for real-time and transactional use cases. It can be used as a database, cache, message broker, and streaming engine. It also has features for automatic data backup, cluster recovery, and in-memory replication.

Is Redis right for you?

Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.

Grade Redis for my use case
Oracle Database logo

Oracle Database

by Oracle

Oracle Database Services includes autonomous databases like Autonomous Database, Data Warehouse, Exadata, NOSQL Data Services, and Oracle Graph. Oracle databases have advanced capabilities for automated tuning and extended management.

Is Oracle Database right for you?

Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.

Grade Oracle Database for my use case
Couchbase logo

Couchbase

by Couchbase

Couchbase Capella is a multi-modal NoSQL database with a focus on non-relational databases. Capella provides the flexibility of a document database with the familiarity of a relational database for developers. It stores data in JSON, making it easier for modern apps to retrieve data easily.

Is Couchbase right for you?

Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.

Grade Couchbase for my use case
MongoDB Atlas logo

MongoDB Atlas

by MongoDB

MongoDB Atlas is built on an intuitive document model. It provides a powerful query API, which offers a unified interface for simple CRUD operations to multi-stage aggregations. It also includes Atlas Data Federation, Charts, Atlas Search, Atlas Application Services, and Realm, a mobile object database for remote and edge use.

Is MongoDB Atlas right for you?

Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.

Grade MongoDB Atlas for my use case
FaunaDB logo

FaunaDB

by FaunaDB

FaunaDB is a NoSQL database that combines the security and scalability of the legacy relational world with the productivity and speed of the NoSQL world. It has an indexed document system that allows users to store relations, documents, or graphs.

Is FaunaDB right for you?

Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.

Grade FaunaDB for my use case
PlanetScale logo

PlanetScale

by PlanetScale

PlanetScale is a MySQL-compatible, serverless database powered by Vitess, which helps with database clustering for horizontal scaling. The PlanetScale console provides features for customizing the database, including specific schemas and sharding configurations.

Is PlanetScale right for you?

Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.

Grade PlanetScale for my use case
Supabase logo

Supabase

by Supabase

Supabase is a relational database using PostgreSQL that is useful for rigid and consistent data. It has a real-time REST API for interacting with the database and also provides authentication services and serverless functions.

Is Supabase right for you?

Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.

Grade Supabase for my use case
Azure Database Services logo

Azure Database Services

by Azure

Azure Data Services includes managed services like Azure SQL and Cosmos DB. These services have strong integration with other Azure products, providing end-to-end support for data management and security.

Is Azure Database Services right for you?

Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.

Grade Azure Database Services for my use case
Snowflake logo

Snowflake

by Snowflake

Snowflake Data Cloud helps organizations with analytics use cases, data lakes, and data warehouse requirements. It uses ANSI SQL for cloud services, allowing users to optimize data and manage infrastructure. It also provides features for automating data management, security, governance, availability, and resiliency.

Is Snowflake right for you?

Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.

Grade Snowflake for my use case
MariaDB logo

MariaDB

by MariaDB

MariaDB is a community-developed, commercially supported fork of the MySQL relational database management system. It supports transactional, analytical, and hybrid workloads, as well as relational, JSON, and hybrid data models. It also scales well, from a standalone database to a full distributed SQL system, capable of handling large numbers of transaction volumes.

Is MariaDB right for you?

Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.

Grade MariaDB for my use case
AWS Database Services logo

AWS Database Services

by AWS

AWS Data Services offers a variety of services, such as Redshift, Neptune, ElasticCache, Aurora, and RDS, to support data infrastructure. These services are well-suited for both analytical and transactional workloads.

Is AWS Database Services right for you?

Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.

Grade AWS Database Services for my use case
Cloudera logo

Cloudera

by Cloudera

Cloudera offers a variety of services including CDP DataFlow, CDP Data Hub, CDP Operational Database, CDP Data Engineering, CDP Data Warehouse, and CDP Machine Learning. These services help with organizing, analyzing, and centralizing data. Cloudera also uses several open-source technologies like Kafka, Hive, Flink, and Spark.

Is Cloudera right for you?

Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.

Grade Cloudera for my use case
Google Database Services logo

Google Database Services

by Google

Google Database Services includes services such as Cloud BigTable, Cloud SQL, Firebase, and Memory Store. These services use a serverless approach, providing flexibility in resource usage. Google's support for data ecosystems has grown with the introduction of the open and unified data cloud concept.

Is Google Database Services right for you?

Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.

Grade Google Database Services for my use case
Databricks logo

Databricks

by Databricks

DataBricks offers Data Lakehouse, an open-source lakehouse storage that can be accessed transparently across compute platforms. DataBricks also provides Databricks SQL to run SQL and BI applications on the data lake. Unity Catalog, a metadata catalog and governance solution for all data and AI assets, is also provided by DataBricks.

Is Databricks right for you?

Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.

Grade Databricks for my use case
Teradata Vantage logo

Teradata Vantage

by Teradata

Teradata focuses on data warehouse, data lake, and analytical use cases. It also provides advanced analytics with QueryGrid, a high-speed parallel data fabric. It also has an advanced SQL engine that aids in parallel processing and handling complex workloads.

Is Teradata Vantage right for you?

Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.

Grade Teradata Vantage for my use case
CockroachDB logo

CockroachDB

by Cockroach Labs

CockroachDB is a cloud-native, distributed SQL database designed for building, scaling, and managing modern, data-intensive applications. It has a single-tenant offering and a serverless, multi-tenant offering. It also has an auto-sharding feature to handle workloads and features to handle unpredictability.

Is CockroachDB right for you?

Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.

Grade CockroachDB for my use case
Disclaimer

Taloflow Inc and D2 Emerge LLC do not guarantee the accuracy of any information on this page including (but not limited to) information about 3rd party software, product pricing, product features, product compliance standards, and product integrations. All product and company names and logos are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation or endorsement.

© 2024 D2 Emerge LLC.
DMCA.com Protection Status