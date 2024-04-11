Abhishek is currently the manager of Enterprise Systems Integration at Toast. Prior to this, he was an principal analyst at Gartner in the Application Architecture, Infrastructure and Integration group.

What is Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS)?

The Cloud DBMS (database management system) represents the latest progression in database management. It is a powerful system designed to provide secure, scalable, and efficient data storage, retrieval, and management capabilities. By leveraging distributed computing, it ensures seamless data access and performance optimization. With its suite of tools, it also promotes consistency in data management and accelerates routine tasks.

Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS) Solutions

