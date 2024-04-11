Find the Best Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS) Solution
Scalable, secure data storage and management in the cloud for optimized performance.
Last updated on February 15th 2024
Abhishek is currently the manager of Enterprise Systems Integration at Toast. Prior to this, he was an principal analyst at Gartner in the Application Architecture, Infrastructure and Integration group.
What is Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS)?
The Cloud DBMS (database management system) represents the latest progression in database management. It is a powerful system designed to provide secure, scalable, and efficient data storage, retrieval, and management capabilities. By leveraging distributed computing, it ensures seamless data access and performance optimization. With its suite of tools, it also promotes consistency in data management and accelerates routine tasks.
Cloud Database Management Systems (DBMS) Solutions
MarkLogic is a NoSQL database for transactional use cases.
Redis is an in-memory database specialized for real-time and transactional use cases.
Oracle offers autonomous databases with advanced tuning and management.
Couchbase Capella is a multi-modal NoSQL database focusing on non-relational databases.
MongoDB Atlas is a document-based database with a unified interface for CRUD operations.
FaunaDB is a NoSQL database that combines the best of relational and NoSQL architectures.
PlanetScale offers a MySQL-compatible, serverless database with customizable features.
Supabase is a PostgreSQL relational database with real-time REST API and serverless functions.
Azure offers managed services with integrated data management and security.
Snowflake supports analytics, data lakes, and data warehouses with automated management features.
MariaDB is a versatile fork of MySQL, supporting transactional, analytical, and hybrid workloads.
AWS provides diverse cloud services suitable for various data workloads.
Cloudera provides services for organizing, analyzing, and centralizing data.
Google offers serverless database services for flexible resource usage.
Databricks provides an open-source lakehouse storage and SQL capabilities for data lakes.
Teradata specializes in data warehousing and analytical use cases with advanced analytics.
CockroachDB is a cloud-native, distributed SQL database with auto-sharding for handling unpredictability.
MarkLogic
MarkLogic Data Hub Platform is a NoSQL-based database designed for transactional use cases. It is known for its capabilities in data management, as it allows for managing data at different tiers of storage and computation environments.
Redis
Redis is an in-memory database specialized for real-time and transactional use cases. It can be used as a database, cache, message broker, and streaming engine. It also has features for automatic data backup, cluster recovery, and in-memory replication.
Oracle Database
Oracle Database Services includes autonomous databases like Autonomous Database, Data Warehouse, Exadata, NOSQL Data Services, and Oracle Graph. Oracle databases have advanced capabilities for automated tuning and extended management.
Couchbase
Couchbase Capella is a multi-modal NoSQL database with a focus on non-relational databases. Capella provides the flexibility of a document database with the familiarity of a relational database for developers. It stores data in JSON, making it easier for modern apps to retrieve data easily.
MongoDB Atlas
MongoDB Atlas is built on an intuitive document model. It provides a powerful query API, which offers a unified interface for simple CRUD operations to multi-stage aggregations. It also includes Atlas Data Federation, Charts, Atlas Search, Atlas Application Services, and Realm, a mobile object database for remote and edge use.
FaunaDB
FaunaDB is a NoSQL database that combines the security and scalability of the legacy relational world with the productivity and speed of the NoSQL world. It has an indexed document system that allows users to store relations, documents, or graphs.
PlanetScale
PlanetScale is a MySQL-compatible, serverless database powered by Vitess, which helps with database clustering for horizontal scaling. The PlanetScale console provides features for customizing the database, including specific schemas and sharding configurations.
Supabase
Supabase is a relational database using PostgreSQL that is useful for rigid and consistent data. It has a real-time REST API for interacting with the database and also provides authentication services and serverless functions.
Azure Database Services
Azure Data Services includes managed services like Azure SQL and Cosmos DB. These services have strong integration with other Azure products, providing end-to-end support for data management and security.
Snowflake
Snowflake Data Cloud helps organizations with analytics use cases, data lakes, and data warehouse requirements. It uses ANSI SQL for cloud services, allowing users to optimize data and manage infrastructure. It also provides features for automating data management, security, governance, availability, and resiliency.
MariaDB
MariaDB is a community-developed, commercially supported fork of the MySQL relational database management system. It supports transactional, analytical, and hybrid workloads, as well as relational, JSON, and hybrid data models. It also scales well, from a standalone database to a full distributed SQL system, capable of handling large numbers of transaction volumes.
AWS Database Services
AWS Data Services offers a variety of services, such as Redshift, Neptune, ElasticCache, Aurora, and RDS, to support data infrastructure. These services are well-suited for both analytical and transactional workloads.
Cloudera
Cloudera offers a variety of services including CDP DataFlow, CDP Data Hub, CDP Operational Database, CDP Data Engineering, CDP Data Warehouse, and CDP Machine Learning. These services help with organizing, analyzing, and centralizing data. Cloudera also uses several open-source technologies like Kafka, Hive, Flink, and Spark.
Google Database Services
Google Database Services includes services such as Cloud BigTable, Cloud SQL, Firebase, and Memory Store. These services use a serverless approach, providing flexibility in resource usage. Google's support for data ecosystems has grown with the introduction of the open and unified data cloud concept.
Databricks
DataBricks offers Data Lakehouse, an open-source lakehouse storage that can be accessed transparently across compute platforms. DataBricks also provides Databricks SQL to run SQL and BI applications on the data lake. Unity Catalog, a metadata catalog and governance solution for all data and AI assets, is also provided by DataBricks.
Teradata Vantage
Teradata focuses on data warehouse, data lake, and analytical use cases. It also provides advanced analytics with QueryGrid, a high-speed parallel data fabric. It also has an advanced SQL engine that aids in parallel processing and handling complex workloads.
CockroachDB
CockroachDB is a cloud-native, distributed SQL database designed for building, scaling, and managing modern, data-intensive applications. It has a single-tenant offering and a serverless, multi-tenant offering. It also has an auto-sharding feature to handle workloads and features to handle unpredictability.
