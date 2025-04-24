Harness has announced a new offering to help developers secure their cloud-native applications and APIs, the first major update to feature Traceable’s technology since the companies merged earlier this year.

Traceable Cloud Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) provides web application protection, API security, bot mitigation, and DDoS defense. According to Sudhir Patamsetti, senior. director of product management of Traceable by Harness, the goal is to combine these protections into a single, unified experience so that organizations no longer have to use multiple tools.

According to the company, traditional WAAP offerings depend on static signals, but Traceable Cloud WAAP analyzes behavior across users, APIs, and sessions to gain an understanding of how traffic should behave so that it can intervene when an anomaly occurs.

“APIs have become the universal attack vector—not just expanding the attack surface, but redefining it. With 57% of organizations experiencing an API-related breach in the last two years, it’s clear traditional defenses are no longer enough,” said Patamsetti.

Key capabilities of Traceable Cloud WAAP include:

API discovery from traffic, encrypted flows, and code repositories

Sensitive data flow mapping and API risk scoring

Real-time runtime protection with attacker fingerprinting, user and session attribution, and anomaly detection

Shift-left API testing integrated into CI/CD pipelines

“Traceable Cloud WAAP provides deep, real-time visibility into application and API traffic. Instantly identify and respond to OWASP Top 10 threats, blocked attacks, and the most targeted services—all from a single, context-rich dashboard designed for modern, cloud-native environments,” the company wrote in a blog post.