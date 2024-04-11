Find the Best iPaaS Solution
Simplify data integration and streamline workflows across various applications.
Last updated on January 26th 2024
Abhishek is currently the manager of Enterprise Systems Integration at Toast. Prior to this, he was an principal analyst at Gartner in the Application Architecture, Infrastructure and Integration group.
What is iPaaS?
Integration Platform as a Service - a cloud-based platform that facilitates application and data integration between different systems.
iPaaS Solutions
Simplify data integration and streamline workflows across various applications.
IBM Cloud Pak for Integration comprises multiple services, including IBM App Connect, IBM API Connect, IBM DataPower Gateway, IBM MQ, IBM Event Stream, and IBM Aspera, providing comprehensive integration solutions.
Oracle Integration Cloud combines Oracle Integration, OCI API gateway, Oracle Data Integration, Oracle Streaming, Oracle SOA Suite on Marketplace, and Oracle IoT Cloud on the OCI platform, enabling comprehensive integration solutions.
Talend Data Fabric merges data integration, integrity, and governance on one platform, encompassing Cloud Data Integration, Management, Loader, and Real-Time Big Data Integration.
The Boomi Atmosphere platform provides integrations for application, data, and B2B/EDI, as well as API management, a low-code application development environment, and MDM capabilties. It is primarily effective for EDI-based integrations.
TIBCO Cloud Integration enables seamless integration of applications, data, APIs, B2B/EDI partners, IoT partners, and automates processes efficiently.
Workato provides Workato Enterprise Suite, Workato OEM, and Workbot for its iPaaS suite. It has a bevy of low-code integration tools aimed at the smaller enterprise segment, whereas the Workato Enterprise Suite is suitable for larger enterprises.
Zapier is a no-code automation platform that provides a simple trigger to action flow to create Zaps (i.e., automations) that area also easy to manage. Zapier is particularly popular for marketing and CRM-related use cases.
Tray.io, with its Tray Platform and Tray Embedded offerings, provides a collaborative, low-code UX, favored by "citizen developers" and business users. It's renowned for its ease of use and extensive pre-built solutions.
Snaplogic's Intelligent Integration Platform (IIP) focuses on enterprise application, data, and API integration scenarios. With reusable templates and pre-built Snaps, developers can streamline integration processes.
Jitterbit's Harmony Platform offers intuitive tooling for SMBs to create integrations and APIs efficiently. It simplifies the integration process, making it accessible for small and medium-sized businesses.
Azure Integration Services combines Logic Apps, API Management, Service Bus, Event Grid, and Data Factory for workflow creation, event ingestion, data pipeline connection, and pub-sub services.
Celigo provides an enterprise-wide integration platform for IT and business teams to automate processes. It offers pre-packaged integrations, connectors, and a framework for building custom integration apps.
WebMethods.io Integration is a pro-user-friendly integration platform that provides a combination of capabilities offered by ESBs, data integration systems, API management tools, and B2B gateways.
Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) facilitates application, data, and B2B integrations, with a focus on data integration use cases. Informatica emphasizes data governance, quality, and management as its key value propositions.
AWS Application Integration is made up of workflow/integration services on AWS, catering to software engineering and IT. Services include AWS API Gateway, AWS AppSync, AWS EventBridge, AWS SNS, AWS SQS, Amazon MQ, AWS Appflow, and AWS Step Functions.
SAP Integration Suite (IS), part of SAP BTP, offers full business integration capabilities, event broker support, RPA, MDM features, and a rich API business hub with reusable integration templates and content for specific processes.
Mulesoft's Anypoint Exchange combines iPaaS, API Management, and classic ESB tools, forming a three-layered API architecture popular among enterprises. Mulesoft Compose, a low-code solution, enables deep integrations with Salesforce.
IBM Cloud Pak for Integration
IBM Cloud Pak for Integration offers a multitude of services under one umbrella, including IBM App Connect, IBM API Connect, IBM DataPower Gateway, IBM MQ, IBM Event Stream, and IBM Aspera. This comprehensive suite of tools provides businesses with the capabilities they need to design, create, and manage APIs, enable secure data transfer, manage message queues, handle event streams, and accelerate file transfer processes. All these functionalities, combined in one solution, enable seamless integration and enhanced operational efficiency.
Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.Grade IBM Cloud Pak for Integration for my use case
Oracle Integration Cloud
Oracle Integration Cloud is a comprehensive solution comprised of several point solutions available on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) platform. These include Oracle Integration, OCI API gateway, Oracle Data Integration, Oracle Streaming, Oracle SOA Suite on Marketplace, and Oracle IoT Cloud. This mix of solutions provides businesses with an extensive set of tools for integrating and managing their APIs, data, streaming services, SOA applications, and IoT devices, all within the Oracle ecosystem.
Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.Grade Oracle Integration Cloud for my use case
Talend Data Fabric
Talend Data Fabric offers a unified platform for integrating data, maintaining data integrity, and governing data, thus facilitating superior data management. Its suite of products comprises Cloud Data Integration, Cloud Data Management, Cloud Data Loader, Cloud Real-Time Big Data Integration, Cloud Data Catalog, and Cloud API services. These tools offer extensive support for ESB and EDI, thus covering a wide array of data management and integration needs. This combination of tools allows organizations to have a unified, end-to-end solution for their data-related challenges.
Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.Grade Talend Data Fabric for my use case
Boomi Atmosphere Platform
The Boomi Atmosphere platform offers application, data, and B2B/EDI integrations, along with API management, a low-code application development environment, and MDM capabilities. It is particularly effective for EDI-based integrations, providing a streamlined, comprehensive platform for businesses to manage their data, APIs, and integrations. The inclusion of a low-code application development environment further encourages business agility and innovation.
Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.Grade Boomi Atmosphere Platform for my use case
TIBCO Cloud Integration
TIBCO Cloud Integration offers functionality for integrating applications, data, APIs, as well as B2B/EDI and IoT partners. It also includes features for automating processes. By consolidating all these capabilities into one platform, TIBCO Cloud Integration eliminates the need for multiple integration tools, thereby simplifying integration management. This integration platform aids in streamlining operations, enabling efficient data flow, and facilitating the development of a connected, unified digital ecosystem.
Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.Grade TIBCO Cloud Integration for my use case
Workato
Workato offers the Workato Enterprise Suite, Workato OEM, and Workbot for iPaaS. It provides a range of low-code integration tools aimed at the smaller enterprise segment, while the Workato Enterprise Suite caters to the needs of larger enterprises. This range of solutions allows businesses of all sizes to benefit from simplified, efficient integration processes, enabling better data flow, improved collaboration, and operational efficiency.
Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.Grade Workato for my use case
Zapier
Zapier is a no-code automation platform that allows users to create "Zaps", or automations, using a straightforward trigger-to-action flow. These automations are also easy to manage, reducing the need for continuous monitoring or manual intervention. Zapier is particularly popular for marketing and customer relationship management (CRM)-related use cases, providing non-technical users with the ability to automate repetitive tasks, streamline workflows, and improve data connectivity across various applications and services.
Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.Grade Zapier for my use case
Tray.io
Tray.io comes with two key offerings: Tray Platform and Tray Embedded. A significant feature of Tray.io is its collaborative, low-code user interface, which appeals to "citizen developers" or line of business users. This platform finds its primary adopters among business users who appreciate an easy-to-use tool equipped with a broad set of pre-built solutions. This user-friendly, low-code approach empowers business users to create, manage, and integrate their own applications and workflows without needing extensive coding knowledge.
Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.Grade Tray.io for my use case
SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform
Snaplogic's Intelligent Integration Platform (IIP) focuses on enterprise application, data, and API integration scenarios. With IIP connectors, developers can maintain reusable templates, or they can utilize an extensive library of pre-built templates known as Snaps. This capability enables businesses to quickly set up and manage integrations, improving efficiency, reducing time-to-market, and encouraging the reuse of integration components.
Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.Grade SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform for my use case
Jitterbit Harmony Platform
Jitterbit's Harmony Platform provides user-friendly tools for developing integrations and APIs, catering mainly to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Its intuitive tooling approach simplifies the integration and API development process, making it accessible to users without extensive technical skills. By eliminating complexities in creating and managing integrations and APIs, the Harmony Platform empowers SMBs to streamline their operations, improve data flow, and enhance the interoperability of their business systems.
Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.Grade Jitterbit Harmony Platform for my use case
Azure Integration Services
Azure Integration Services combines multiple point solutions on Azure, including Azure Logic Apps, Azure API Management, Azure Service Bus, Azure Event Grid, and Azure Data Factory. This integrated service suite aids in creating workflows, handling mass event ingestion, connecting data pipelines, and establishing publish-subscribe services. By leveraging these services, businesses can create and manage sophisticated integration scenarios, automate workflows, securely expose and manage APIs, and effectively deal with large-scale data movements and event-driven architectures.
Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.Grade Azure Integration Services for my use case
Celigo Integration Platform
Celigo provides a self-service platform with enterprise-wide integration capabilties for IT and business teams to work together and automate common business processes. Celigo’s iPaaS provides pre-packaged integrations and connectors, like the Celigo Integration Apps and Quickstart Templates. It also provides the Integration App Framework for clients and third parties to build and monetize custom integration apps.
Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.Grade Celigo Integration Platform for my use case
webMethods.io Integration
WebMethods.io Integration is a user-friendly integration platform offering a unique blend of capabilities, traditionally provided by ESBs, data integration systems, API management tools, and B2B gateways. This assortment of features provides users with a single platform to address multiple integration needs, reducing the complexity typically associated with managing several disparate systems. Consequently, users can create, manage, and integrate APIs more efficiently while also enabling effective B2B communications.
Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.Grade webMethods.io Integration for my use case
Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services
Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) is a platform aimed at supporting application, data, and B2B integrations. IICS is particularly known for its data integration use cases. The platform's value propositions revolve predominantly around enhanced data governance, data quality, and data management, thereby empowering businesses to control, manage, and derive valuable insights from their data while facilitating seamless integrations.
Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.Grade Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services for my use case
AWS Application Integration
AWS Application Integration encompasses various fragmented workflow/integration services on AWS, all primarily tailored to software engineering and IT users. These include AWS API Gateway, AWS AppSync, AWS EventBridge, AWS SNS, AWS SQS, Amazon MQ, AWS Appflow, and AWS Step Functions. By leveraging these tools, businesses can build, deploy, and manage their APIs, synchronize application data, handle event-driven computing, facilitate interprocess messaging, and automate workflows, all within the AWS ecosystem.
Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.Grade AWS Application Integration for my use case
SAP Integration Suite
SAP Integration Suite, part of the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), provides comprehensive business integration capabilities along with event broker support, RPA, and MDM-related features. In addition to the SAP Integration Suite, SAP hosts an API business hub comprising a vast array of reusable integration templates and integration content tailored for specific business processes. These capabilities make SAP IS an all-encompassing solution for businesses seeking robust, tailored integration capabilities in a single platform.
Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.Grade SAP Integration Suite for my use case
Mulesoft AnyPoint Platform
Mulesoft's Anypoint Exchange presents a holistic integration solution, combining iPaaS, API Management, and classic Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) tools. Its three-layered API architecture is highly regarded among enterprises for its structured approach to API development and management. Mulesoft further enhances its offering with Mulesoft Compose, a low-code solution facilitating deep integrations with Salesforce. This blend of solutions provides businesses with a unified, comprehensive platform to manage their integrations and APIs, enabling seamless data flow and operational efficiency.
Accelerate your research with a vendor fit report from Taloflow.Grade Mulesoft AnyPoint Platform for my use case
Taloflow Inc and D2 Emerge LLC do not guarantee the accuracy of any information on this page including (but not limited to) information about 3rd party software, product pricing, product features, product compliance standards, and product integrations. All product and company names and logos are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation or endorsement.