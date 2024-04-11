Find the Best iPaaS Solution

IBM Cloud Pak for Integration IBM Cloud Pak for Integration comprises multiple services, including IBM App Connect, IBM API Connect, IBM DataPower Gateway, IBM MQ, IBM Event Stream, and IBM Aspera, providing comprehensive integration solutions.

Oracle Integration Cloud Oracle Integration Cloud combines Oracle Integration, OCI API gateway, Oracle Data Integration, Oracle Streaming, Oracle SOA Suite on Marketplace, and Oracle IoT Cloud on the OCI platform, enabling comprehensive integration solutions.

Talend Data Fabric Talend Data Fabric merges data integration, integrity, and governance on one platform, encompassing Cloud Data Integration, Management, Loader, and Real-Time Big Data Integration.

Boomi Atmosphere Platform The Boomi Atmosphere platform provides integrations for application, data, and B2B/EDI, as well as API management, a low-code application development environment, and MDM capabilties. It is primarily effective for EDI-based integrations.

TIBCO Cloud Integration TIBCO Cloud Integration enables seamless integration of applications, data, APIs, B2B/EDI partners, IoT partners, and automates processes efficiently.

Workato Workato provides Workato Enterprise Suite, Workato OEM, and Workbot for its iPaaS suite. It has a bevy of low-code integration tools aimed at the smaller enterprise segment, whereas the Workato Enterprise Suite is suitable for larger enterprises.

Zapier Zapier is a no-code automation platform that provides a simple trigger to action flow to create Zaps (i.e., automations) that area also easy to manage. Zapier is particularly popular for marketing and CRM-related use cases.

Tray.io Tray.io, with its Tray Platform and Tray Embedded offerings, provides a collaborative, low-code UX, favored by "citizen developers" and business users. It's renowned for its ease of use and extensive pre-built solutions.

SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform Snaplogic's Intelligent Integration Platform (IIP) focuses on enterprise application, data, and API integration scenarios. With reusable templates and pre-built Snaps, developers can streamline integration processes.

Jitterbit Harmony Platform Jitterbit's Harmony Platform offers intuitive tooling for SMBs to create integrations and APIs efficiently. It simplifies the integration process, making it accessible for small and medium-sized businesses.

Azure Integration Services Azure Integration Services combines Logic Apps, API Management, Service Bus, Event Grid, and Data Factory for workflow creation, event ingestion, data pipeline connection, and pub-sub services.

Celigo Integration Platform Celigo provides an enterprise-wide integration platform for IT and business teams to automate processes. It offers pre-packaged integrations, connectors, and a framework for building custom integration apps.

webMethods.io Integration WebMethods.io Integration is a pro-user-friendly integration platform that provides a combination of capabilities offered by ESBs, data integration systems, API management tools, and B2B gateways.

Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services (IICS) facilitates application, data, and B2B integrations, with a focus on data integration use cases. Informatica emphasizes data governance, quality, and management as its key value propositions.

AWS Application Integration AWS Application Integration is made up of workflow/integration services on AWS, catering to software engineering and IT. Services include AWS API Gateway, AWS AppSync, AWS EventBridge, AWS SNS, AWS SQS, Amazon MQ, AWS Appflow, and AWS Step Functions.

SAP Integration Suite SAP Integration Suite (IS), part of SAP BTP, offers full business integration capabilities, event broker support, RPA, MDM features, and a rich API business hub with reusable integration templates and content for specific processes.