The mobile observability company Instabug has announced new features that will help developers better monitor the user experience of their applications.

The new features released today include:

Frustration-Free Sessions , consolidating multiple frustration signals, like crashes, slow launches, and network failures, into a single metric to give development teams a clear way to measure and improve user experience

Business Impact Dashboard , which connects app performance to business outcomes so companies can make data-driven decisions

Prioritized Issues List , which ranks issues based on how they impact user frustration and business metrics

“For years, mobile teams have relied on incomplete metrics that fail to capture the full user experience,” said Kenny Johnston, chief product officer at Instabug. “With the launch of Frustration-Free Sessions, Business Impact Dashboard, and Prioritized Issues List, we are giving teams the capabilities they need to bridge the gap between visibility into the business impact of app quality issues and actually achieving that impact. This is a game-changer for mobile app teams.”

The three new features are now available as part of Instabug’s performance monitoring and stability suite.

The company will be demoing these new features during a webinar on April 10 at 1 PM ET | 10 AM PT.