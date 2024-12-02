At AWS re:Invent, Amazon announced a number of new capabilities related to observability to help developers gain more visibility into their applications.

The company is introducing enhanced observability capabilities for container workloads running on Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS). According to AWS, this announcement ties in with Container Insights, which was a capability introduced last year to improve container observability.

The new enhancements will enable customers to quickly identify root causes by viewing resource usage patterns and correlating telemetry data, proactively manage ECS resources using custom dashboards, track recent deployments and deployment failures, monitor resources across multiple accounts, and integrate with other CloudWatch services, like Application Signals and CloudWatch logs.

RELATED: AWS announces several updates to Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q during re:Invent

“This new capability will help reduce your mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to repair (MTTR) for your overall applications, helping prevent issues that could negatively impact your user experience,” Donnie Prakoso, principal developer advocate at AWS, wrote in a blog post.

The company also announced the launch of Amazon CloudWatch Database Insights, which provides customers visibility into their MySQL and PostgreSQL fleets and instances. At a glance, it shows which instances have alerts on them, and customers can also expand on those to get more detailed information.

“Behind the scenes, Database Insights looks for CloudWatch alarms that include a DBInstanceIdentifier dimension, and uses these alarms to establish a correlation between database instances and alarms. This, along with other built-in heuristics and correlation steps, allows Database Insights to deliver helpful, well-organized information that will help you to better understand the overall health of your fleet and to dive deep in order to find bottlenecks and other issues,” explained Jeff Barr, chief evangelist for AWS, in a blog post.

And finally, Amazon has announced a new integration between Amazon CloudWatch and Amazon OpenSearch Service, which simplifies log data analysis and visualization.

CloudWatch customers can now access two extra query languages in addition to CloudWatch Logs Insights QL, while OpenSearch customers can now query CloudWatch logs without needing to create ETL pipelines.

“Organizations often need different analytics capabilities for their log data. Some teams prefer CloudWatch Logs for its scalability and simplicity in centralizing logs from all their systems, applications, and AWS services. Others require OpenSearch Service for advanced analytics and visualizations. Previously, integration between these services required maintaining separate ingestion pipelines or creating ETL processes. This new integration helps customers get the best of both services by eliminating this complexity by bringing the power of OpenSearch analytics directly to CloudWatch Logs, without any data copy,” Elizabeth Fuentes, developer advocate at AWS, wrote in a blog post.