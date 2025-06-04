At its annual development conference POST/CON, Postman announced several new updates across its platforms to make it easier to design, test, deploy, and monitor AI agents and APIs.

One of the main announcements is the introduction of Agent Mode, an AI agent that can interact with all of Postman’s core capabilities.

Specifically, it can create, organize, and update collections; create test cases; generate documentation; build multi-step agents to automate repeatable API tasks; and setup monitoring and observability.

Abhinav Asthana, CEO and co-founder of Postman, told SD Times that it’s sort of like having an expert Postman user by your side.

Everything that the agent creates goes into Postman’s collaborative workspace, where it can be used by any teammate.

With expanded support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP), Postman users will also now be able to turn APIs into callable agent tools, generate MCP servers from collections, and test agent behavior.

“We have 100,000+ APIs on the Postman network. All of those are available essentially as MCP servers,” said Rodric Rabbah, head of product at Postman. “If your favorite API providers have not caught up yet and built an MCP server, you don’t have to wait. You can go to Postman, click a few buttons.”

Additionally, the company has launched a network for MCP servers where publishers can host tools for agents and have them be easily discoverable by developers. “We basically took all the remote MCP servers available today, verified them, and put them on the public network because everybody’s gonna need a verified place soon. People started with unverified MCP servers, and there is a risk there that if you just start having your agents be connected to unverified MCP servers, it’s just like remote injection,” Asthana said.

Beyond those updates related to agentic AI, the company also announced a number of new capabilities across the Postman platform.

One of the new capabilities is Postman Insights, which offers real-time observability for APIs and enables developers to keep track of usage across endpoints and versions, detect failure patterns, and resolve issues.

According to Asthana, this was built with a developer lens in mind. “We learned that developers spend a lot of time juggling between tools, copy+pasting things … You get system level observability for APIs, but you also get a developer workflow that is connected to everything you already do in Postman,” he said.

Another new feature is Repro Mode, which allows developers to reproduce API failures using real-world headers, payloads, and authentication tokens.

Additionally, new notebooks have been created that contain documentation, tutorials, and live API calls. Postman believes these will help improve developer onboarding processes. “One thing that we observed is that when developers are in the early stages of exploring an API, they need much more guidance, and notebooks are a way to help with that,” Asthana said.

According to Asthana, often, product teams want to highlight a specific use case, and these notebooks allow them to do that. Anyone can publish a notebook, and developers can access published notebooks through Postman’s public network. “They can create these notebooks, share them, and just use them to drive more adoption.”

And finally, Postman has expanded its integrations with GitHub, Jira, Slack and Microsoft Teams.

“Partners are eager to integrate with Postman and customers want to have that flexibility, so the ecosystem again reinforces our view that Postman is a central place for all things API,” said Asthana. “You’re connected to code, you’re connected to messaging, you’re connected to infrastructure. We have all these integrations available for you to just work much faster.”

Disclosure: The reporter’s trip to POST/CON, including flights, hotel, and meals, was covered by Postman. The reporter also received a bag of conference merchandise.