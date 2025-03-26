Spark.

It’s what many organizations are finding that AI can do for their digital transformation efforts. It’s also the theme of the 2025 Broadcom Value Stream Summit, at which the company will present its strategies and tooling for delivery customer value and service.

The last major push for digital transformation was fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, when organizations had to adopt remote for employees and students working from home. Since then, the progression toward transformation has been slow, but is steady. And now, explained Jean Louis Vignaud, head of ValueOps at Broadcom, “AI is going to … energize the need for transformation inside the organization.”

This is where, Broadcom has said, “AI and VSM work in synergy – machine learning and GenAI augment the existing value drivers of visibility, alignment, and efficiency by delivering predictive insights, enhancing decision-making, and automating challenging or repetitive tasks.” Broadcom will discuss Vaia, its ValueOps AI agent, and how it delivers on that vision.

As part of a digital transformation, Vignaud said organizations are looking at their offerings as products, rather than development projects. Along with that, value stream management brings a way to adjust how organizations work to become more efficient in the way they support their digital products. He noted that between 40% and 60% of businesses are still running projects.

Vignaud believes that the incentive to move from projects to products has not been strong enough to overcome the resistance to cultural transformation that’s needed to make the move. “But,” he said, “the impact of AI is so big that the need for change will be significantly raised. And I do expect organizations to be moving forward and re-accelerating in that transformation because of AI.”

The keynote will be delivered by Forrester VP, Principal Analyst Ted Schadler, who serves C-level technology executives with IT strategies that bring the full value of technology to businesses. His talk is, “AI Computing Will Change the World by Empowering People.”

Also speaking will be Staci Cross, AVP, IT Strategy & Planning at Carnival Cruise Line, and Erin Fleckenstein, Office of the CTO / Chief of Staff at Ahold Delhaize USA, about their digital transformation and AI experiences.

Themes of the Summit that attendees can look forward to are discussions on what comes next in VSM, how it will work together with AI, data integration and a look at real-world success stories. Highlights include case studies, strategic analysis of AI’s impact on delivering products and value, advice on best practices for VSM and product management, and exposure to thought leaders to discuss it all.

The Value Stream Management Summit is set for April 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern time.