Kong is attempting to make Kafka more approachable to developers by reducing the complexity of managing it via its newly released Kong Event Gateway.

The new platform allows developers to “expose, manage, and secure real-time event streams from Apache Kafka as Konnect-managed APIs and services.”

According to Kong, this will enable developers to build data-based products that rely on event streams without having to be experts themselves in event streams. The platform provides access to self-service event API infrastructure, allowing developers to easily provision the API resources that they need.

Kong Event Gateway also provides role-based access control, authorization, and encryption capabilities across APIs and events.

Additionally, according to Kong, the platform will help organizations reduce the infrastructure costs of running Kafka through virtualized clusters or topics.

“The ability to process real-time event data is imperative to many organizations, particularly in the financial, IoT and e-commerce space. We’re bringing the same governance, observability and security capabilities our customers leverage for APIs, microservices and AI to events,” said Marco Palladino, CTO and co-founder of Kong.