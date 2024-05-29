The CI/CD platform provider Harness has announced its plans to acquire the feature management company Split Software.

By incorporating Split Software’s capabilities into its platform, Harness will be able to offer a software release platform where developers can not only release software, but run A/B tests and measure adoption of specific features.

“We’ve seen immense market demand from our customers for an advanced feature management solution,” said Jyoti Bansal, co-founder and CEO of Harness. “We’re doubling down on our Feature Management and Experimentation investment with our acquisition of Split. These critical capabilities add another robust capability to our platform, supporting the shift towards faster software delivery and adding value across the entire Software Development Lifecycle.”

Brian Bell, CEO of Split, added: “The moment of feature release is a critical touchpoint between the developer and user. Our mission at Split has been to give development teams the confidence to accelerate with control and the freedom to innovate with ease. To further this mission, I couldn’t think of a better partner than Harness. Harness is automating and integrating every stage of software development. Together, we will have the most comprehensive software delivery platform on the market.”

Details have not been announced about the financial aspects of the acquisition or the timeline for completion.