Find the Best API Management Solution
Manage the entire API lifecycle with tools for API design, monetization, documentation, and more.
Last updated on February 1st 2024
Abhishek is currently the manager of Enterprise Systems Integration at Toast. Prior to this, he was an principal analyst at Gartner in the Application Architecture, Infrastructure and Integration group.
What is API Management?
The process of designing, publishing, securing, and monitoring APIs to ensure their efficient and effective use.
API Management Solutions
IBM API Connect allows developers to create, run, manage, and secure APIs in IBM Cloud. It emphasizes strong security standards and is part of IBM Cloud Pak for Integration based on Red Hat OpenShift.
3Scale API Management Platform, powered by Red Hat, enables API management and monetization. It offers a simple user interface, suitable API gateway, and is ideal for scenarios involving external APIs.
Mulesoft's Anypoint API Manager provides versatile API deployment within the Anypoint Exchange platform. It supports flex gateway, datagraph, and offers effective API governance and community management.
Axway's Amplify API Management supports various deployment models and integrates with other API Gateways like Amazon API Gateway and Azure API Gateway. It offers API strategy support from its "catalyst" strategy team.
Apigee, part of Google Cloud, assists organizations in designing, securing, and scaling APIs. It offers feature-rich API Management with NGINX and Envoy-based gateways, industry-specific accelerators, and straightforward pricing.
webMethods API Management Platform securely exposes APIs to developers, partners, and consumers, combining an API portal, gateway, catalog, and consumption management tools for streamlined application development.
Azure API Management, part of Azure Integration Services, enables hybrid deployment using Kubernetes or Azure Arc. Its intuitive admin interface simplifies API management and supports seamless integration with existing monitoring solutions.
Boomi's API Management offering is a part of the Boomi Atmosphere Platform. Boomi API Management enables API publishers to expose versioned APIs for a logical group of APIs. Boomi's API Management offering is well known for its ease of use and setup.
TIBCO Cloud API Management, formerly Cloud Mashery, combines API mocking, modeling, a developer portal, control center, analytics, and microgateway. It ensures operational benefits and multiple deployment options.
SAP API Management, part of the SAP Integration Suite within the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), leverages an OEM version of Apigee Edge API Gateway. It offers comprehensive API templates and policies through the API Business Hub.
WSO2 API Manager is a complete platform for building, integrating, and exposing managed APIs in cloud, on-premises, and hybrid architectures. It offers industry-specific solutions and Microsoft Azure-based API Manager Analytics.
IBM API Connect
IBM API Connect is a comprehensive API platform, hosted in the IBM Cloud, allowing developers to create, run, manage, and secure APIs effectively. As a component of the IBM Cloud Pak for Integration, a packaged offering based on Red Hat OpenShift, it offers the stability and security of the IBM infrastructure. IBM API Connect has a robust security focus and supports a broad range of security standards, thereby ensuring that the APIs managed on this platform are secure and reliable.
3scale API Management
The 3Scale API Management Platform is a solution powered by Red Hat to manage and monetize APIs and comes with a simple and functional user interface. By providing straightforward registration, and a suitable API gateway in the edge layer exposed in the DMZ (i.e., the zone between two network firewalls), the platform is ideal in situations that expose APIs to external partners or consumers for monetization. However, because the source code versioning comes through the API Manager portal, it can become a counter-productive factor in cases with enormous amounts of customizations.
Mulesoft Anypoint API Manager
Mulesoft's Anypoint API Manager is a unique offering in the expansive Anypoint Exchange platform. Providing users with the versatility to deploy their APIs across various settings, it allows businesses to adapt to changing needs. The Flex Gateway and DataGraph are additional features that enhance the platform's capabilities. Combining these features with a strong focus on API governance and community management, Anypoint API Manager offers a well-rounded and flexible solution for managing APIs in today's digital landscape.
Amplify API Management Platform
Axway's Amplify API Management presents a solution that supports a range of deployment models and use cases. With built-in functionality for integration with other API Gateways like Amazon API Gateway and Azure API Gateway, it provides a highly adaptable platform. Axway's unique offering, the "catalyst" strategy team, works hand in hand with organizations to develop their API strategy. This extended support, coupled with a range of advanced features, makes Axway's Amplify a strong contender in the API Management field.
Apigee API Management
Apigee, integrated within the Google Cloud ecosystem, enables organizations to design, secure, and scale APIs effectively. It offers a comprehensive API Management solution that includes two types of gateways - one that is based on NGINX and the other reliant on Envoy. Its industry-specific accelerators are valuable for organizations seeking targeted solutions. Apigee also prides itself on its transparent and straightforward pricing model, aiding businesses in their budgeting process and making it a popular choice for organizations of varying sizes.
webMethods API Management Platform
webMethods API Management Platform enables organizations to securely expose their APIs to external developers, partners, and other consumers. These exposed APIs can then be used in building applications on their platforms of choice. This comprehensive solution combines an API portal, gateway, catalog, and consumption management tools for APIs, providing a seamless and integrated experience for API management.
Azure API Management
Azure API Management, part of the larger Azure Integration Services offered by Azure Cloud, supports the deployment of its components in a hybrid manner using Kubernetes or Azure Arc. This flexibility ensures that organizations can tailor their deployment strategy to their specific needs. Azure API Management is also recognized for its simple and intuitive administrator interface, promoting a user-friendly experience that simplifies the management of APIs for system administrators.
Boomi API Management
Boomi's API Management offering, a component of the comprehensive Boomi Atmosphere Platform, empowers API publishers by enabling them to expose versioned APIs for logical groups of APIs. Boomi's offering stands out for its emphasis on user-friendliness and simplicity in setup. By reducing the complexity typically associated with API management, Boomi's API Management enables organizations to focus on strategic tasks, driving productivity and enhancing user experience.
TIBCO Cloud API Management
TIBCO Cloud API Management, formerly known as Cloud Mashery, is a well-rounded solution that offers a suite of capabilities, including API mocking, modeling, a dedicated developer portal, a control center, analytics, and a microgateway. This platform aims to provide operational benefits with its features, such as high service availability, disaster recovery, and a variety of deployment options. As a result, organizations can ensure that their APIs are reliable, scalable, and suited to their unique operational requirements.
SAP API Management
SAP API Management is a component of the SAP Integration Suite, housed within the SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP). It utilizes an OEM version of the well-regarded Apigee Edge API Gateway for cloud-based solutions, providing a solid foundation for API management. SAP further enhances its offering by providing comprehensive templates for APIs and policies through its API Business Hub, assisting organizations in building robust and effective API strategies. This comprehensive approach to API management makes it an appealing choice for businesses seeking advanced, reliable, and customizable API management solutions.
WSO2 API Manager
WSO2 API Manager is a comprehensive platform designed for building, integrating, and exposing digital services as managed APIs across diverse environments - including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid architectures. This platform stands out due to its industry-specific solutions catering to sectors such as banking, healthcare, government, and telecommunications. Furthermore, WSO2 API Manager Analytics, built on Microsoft Azure, offers detailed insights into API usage, performance, and overall impact, thus enabling effective decision-making and optimization strategies for organizations.
Taloflow Inc and D2 Emerge LLC do not guarantee the accuracy of any information on this page including (but not limited to) information about 3rd party software, product pricing, product features, product compliance standards, and product integrations. All product and company names and logos are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation or endorsement.