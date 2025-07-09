Coder is announcing the launch of its AI cloud development environments (CDEs), bringing together IDEs, dynamic policy governance, and agent orchestration into a single platform.

According to Coder, current development infrastructure was built for humans, not agents, and agents have different requirements to be successful. “Agents need secure environments, granular permissions, fast boot times, and full toolchain access — all while maintaining governance and compliance,” the company wrote in an announcement.

Coder’s new CDE attempts to solve this problem by introducing features designed for both humans and agents.

Key capabilities include:

Fully isolated environments where AI agents and developers work alongside each other

A dual-firewall model to scope agent access

An interface for running and managing AI agents

Prebuilt developer workspaces

A local companion app to connect remote workspaces to native tools, to allow tasks that browser IDEs can’t support, such as desktop apps or offline work

Dynamic parameters in workspace creation that adapt to user input, enforce policy, and eliminate Terraform sprawl

Additionally, Coder is introducing an updated version of Coder Registry, which is a marketplace for modules and templates to customize Coder workspaces.

“The future of software development is clear: human developers collaborating with autonomous coding agents,” said Rob Whiteley, CEO of Coder. “The latest frontier models have demonstrated the potential of agentic coding, while also revealing a key requirement: each agent needs its own secure development environment. Yet today’s solutions often lack the enterprise-grade security, auditability, and flexibility that organizations demand. With our latest release, Coder empowers enterprises to bring AI out of the lab and into production, ensuring velocity without compromising security or control.”