The Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) today announced a new open source orchestration platform for process automation.

The project, Fluxnova, provides audit-ready workflows so that companies can visualize and automate their processes, which is a crucial foundation for being able to modernize operations and maintain strong governance.

It comes with a toolkit that developers can use to create and deploy Business Process Model and Notation (BPMN) and Decision Model and Notation (DMN) models. These models enable business teams to have full visibility into where work sits, what comes next, and how service-level agreements are being met.

Other key benefits include the ability to adapt to changes, advanced auditing, easy migration from legacy systems, a predictable long-term model under the FINOS, and a standards-first design incorporating AI, decision automation, and event-driven systems.

Fluxnova was developed in partnership with Fidelity Investments, NatWest Group, Deutsche Bank, BMO, and Capital One.

“Fluxnova represents a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with our peers and build a robust community around production-grade code,” said Joe Frazier, head of architecture and engineering at Fidelity Investments. Across organizations, business process modeling is a core business capability with many common implementation characteristics, making it ripe for open collaboration. We are committed to being responsible users and contributors within the open source community and welcome the new relationships this project will bring.”