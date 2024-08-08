Broadcom today announced ValueOps Insights, a solution that connects and normalizes analytics from siloed tools into a unified view to ensure organizations are able to assess if value stream delivery capabilities align with business goals.

The new solution, underpinned by the ConnectALL platform it acquired in June 2023, gathers, organizes and evaluates disparate DORA and flow metrics to provide real-time, role-based dashboards to development teams, dev managers and organization leaders to use for informed decision-making.

“By integrating and organizing data from diverse sources across the value chain, ValueOps Insights provides the information organizations need to make better business decisions,” said Jean-Louis Vignaud, Head of ValueOps in Broadcom’s Agile Operations Division. The ability to match investment with the capability to deliver products leads to “successful value realization,” the company noted in its announcement.

This enables monitoring of investment decisions against product outcomes, and confirmation that planned product capabilities translate into tangible investment outcomes. By aligning investment intent with execution capability, we help organizations ensure successful value realization.

DORA and Flow metrics are all about delivery efficiency, but Vignaud noted, “that doesn’t mean we’re smart in what we do. The ideal view of the word is, ‘I plan for value, I deliver value and I measure the value realization.” While the full vision for Insights includes a value planning tool that will be integrated in the next quarter, Vignuad said, “We can start to be a bit smarter because of Flow analytics and DORA metrics.”

To broaden the value proposition, Broadcom is working on value realization. As Vignaud explained, “We capture early metrics, ensuring that indeed you are realizing the value you said you would be realizing when you do the investment.”

