Broadcom today announced it has acquired value stream management platform provider ConnectALL to add integrations to its ValueOps VSM portfolio. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a blog post announcing the deal, Broadcom said its plan is to integrate ConnectALL with the company’s ValueOps platform, which includes the Rally agile solution and the Clarity project portfolio management tools, to expand Broadcom’s offering for value stream management and digital transformation.

According to Broadcom’s website, “The combination of ValueOps and ConnectALL’s complementary technology will allow customers to connect and integrate a variety of third-party software tools and platforms and accelerate digital transformation efforts by radically improving visibility, alignment, and efficiency across the organization.”

