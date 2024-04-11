Find the Best Platform Engineering Solution

Tanzu by VMware

VMware Tanzu is a comprehensive suite designed to create, run and manage modern, cloud native applications, significantly enhancing the developer experience. Adopting a Platform as a Product approach, the products in the Tanzu suite collectively facilitate efficient application development, providing a runtime for microservices, automating container creation and management, and supporting multi-cloud Kubernetes operations. Each product focuses on specific capabilities, yet they harmonize to provide a holistic, seamless solution.

A unique feature of Tanzu is the introduction of Cartographer conventions. These allow operations teams to define cross-cutting behaviors in a manner directly relevant to developers' intents. This collaborative bridge between development and operations teams promotes innovation and fosters cloud native practices without sacrificing security or efficiency.

For an organization investing in VMware's suite, stitching together all or some of these tools can help optimize platform performance, manage processes efficiently and monitor the system effectively.