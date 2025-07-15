Harness is expanding its Infrastructure as Code Management (IaCM) platform with two new features that should enable greater reusability.

“During customer meetings one theme came up over and over again – the need to define infrastructure once and reuse it across the platform in a secure and consistent manner, at scale. Our latest expansion of Harness IaCM was built to solve exactly that,” Harness wrote in a blog post.

The first new feature is Module Registry, which allows users to create, share, and manage templates for infrastructure components, like virtual machines, databases, and networks.

It offers centralized storage, version management, granular access controls of who can access modules, integration into existing CI/CD workflows, and automatic syncing of modules to source repositories.

The other new feature is Workspace Templates, allowing developers to predefine variables, configuration settings, and policies so that they can be reused as templates. Teams will be able to “start from template” to spin up new projects with their desired settings already in place, reducing manual effort, accelerating onboarding, and avoiding common misconfigurations.

The company also revealed some of the items on the IaCM roadmap, including expanding support for IaC tools like Ansible and Terragrunt, adding reusable variable sets and a centralized provider registry to enable even more standardization, and improving how teams create and manage workspaces for testing, iteration, and experimentation.

“Harness’ Infrastructure as Code Management (IaCM) was built to address a massive untapped opportunity: to merge automation with deep capabilities in compliance, governance, and operational efficiency and create a solution that redefines how infrastructure code is managed throughout its lifecycle. Since launch, we’ve continued to invest in that vision – adding powerful features to drive consistency, governance, and speed. And we’re just getting started,” Harness wrote.