Pulumi, a provider of infrastructure as code (IaC) solutions, announced a new internal developer platform (IDP) for delivering cloud infrastructure for developers.

Pulumi IDP allows platform teams to publish building blocks in the form of Components, Templates, and Policies. These building blocks incorporate best practices with standard configurations and enforcement of security, compliance, cost, and operational rules.

Developers can then access these building blocks to provision and manage cloud applications and infrastructure. Pulumi meets developers where they are by enabling them to access the IDP via a no-code interface, low-code YAML-based CI/CI pipelines, IaC in their preferred language, or a REST API.

Developers can organize projects into Services, which Pulumi describes as logical containers of cloud infrastructure, configuration, secrets, documentation, and observability dashboards, such as a web application, microservice, Jupyter notebook, or data pipeline.

Pulumi IDP also features safeguards for day 2 operations and beyond, such as drift and policy detection and remediation, auditing of outdated components and templates, and change management during updates.

Other capabilities of the IDP include approval workflows, a visual import tool for bringing unmanaged cloud infrastructure into Pulumi, and an advanced IAM system.

The new offering is available as a managed SaaS solution or it can be self-hosted. It is currently available as a public preview, free for Pulumi customers, and will be generally available later this year.

“CTOs, CIOs, and engineering leaders tell us that the pace of innovation is faster than ever,” said Joe Duffy, co-founder and CEO of Pulumi. “To succeed, developers must move fast – without breaking things. Pulumi IDP is the cloud infrastructure platform modern teams have been asking for: infrastructure-first, multi-cloud, immensely powerful and flexible, with built-in security and full visibility and controls. It turns the cloud into a competitive advantage.”