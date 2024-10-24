Platform engineering has been gaining quite a lot of traction lately — and for good reason. The benefits to development teams are many, and it could be argued that platform engineering is a natural evolution of DevOps, so it’s not a huge cultural change to adapt to.

According to Jonathan Harding, Senior Product Manager of Value Stream Management at HCLSoftware, in an era where organizations have become so focused on how to be more productive, this discipline has gained popularity because “it gets new employees productive quickly, and it gets existing employees able to deliver quickly and in a way that is relatively self-sufficient.”

Platform engineering teams work to build an internal developer portal (IDP), which is a self-service platform that developers can use to make certain parts of their job easier. For example, rather than a developer needing to contact IT and waiting for them to provision infrastructure, that developer would interact with the IDP to get that infrastructure provisioned.

Essentially, an IDP is a technical implementation of a DevOps objective, explained Chris Haggan, Head of HCL DevOps at HCLSoftware.

“DevOps is about collaboration and agility of thinking, and platform engineering is the implementation of products like HCL DevOps that enable that technical delivery aspect,” Haggan said.

Haggan looks at platform engineering from the perspective of having a general strategy and then bringing in elements of DevOps to provide a holistic view of that objective.

“I want to get this idea that a customer has given me out of the ideas bucket and into production as quickly as I can. And how do I do that? Well, some of that is going to be about the process, the methodology, and the ways of working to get that idea quickly through the delivery lifecycle, and some of that is going to be about having a technical platform that underpins that,” said Haggan.

IDPs typically include several different functionalities and toolchains, acting as a one-stop shop for everything a developer might need. From a single platform, they might be able to create infrastructure, handle observability, or set up new development environments. The benefits are similar in HCL DevOps, but by coming in a ready-to-use, customizable package, development teams don’t have to go through the process of developing the IDP and can skip right to the benefits.

Haggan explained that the costs of building and maintaining a platform engineering system are not inconsequential. For instance, they need to integrate multiple software delivery systems and figure out where to store metrics, SDLC events, and other data, which often requires setup and administration of a new database.

Plus, sometimes teams design a software delivery system that incorporates their own culture nuances, which can sometimes be helpful, but other times “they reflect unnecessary cultural debt that has accumulated within an organization for years,” said Haggan.

HCL DevOps consists of multifaceted solutions, with the three most popular being:

HCL DevOps Test : An automated testing platform that covers UI, API, and performance testing, and provides testing capabilities like virtual services and test data creation.

HCL DevOps Deploy : A fully automated CI/CD solution that supports a variety of architectures, including distributed multi-tier, mobile, mainframe, and microservices.

HCL DevOps Velocity : The company’s value stream management offering that pulls in data from across the SDLC to provide development teams with useful insights.

Haggan admitted that he’s fully aware that organizations will want to customize and add new capabilities, so it’s never going to be just their platform that’s in play. But the benefit they can provide is that customers can use HCL DevOps as a starting point and then build from there.

“We’re trying to be incredibly open as an offering and allow customers to take advantage of the tools that they have,” Haggan said. “We’re not saying you have to work only with us. We’re fully aware that organizations have their own existing workflows, and we’re going to work with that.”

To that end, HCL offers plugins that connect with other software. For instance, HCL DevOps Deploy currently has about 200 different plugins that could be used, and customers can also create their own, Harding explained.

The plugin catalog is curated by the HCL DevOps technical team, but also has contributions from the community submitted through GitHub.

Making context switching less disruptive

Another key benefit of IDPs is that they can cut down on context switching, which is when a developer needs to switch to different apps for different tasks, ultimately taking them out of their productive flow state.

“Distraction for any knowledge worker in a large enterprise is incredibly costly for the enterprise,” said Harding. “So, focus is important. I think for us, platform engineering — and our platform in general — allows a developer to stay focused on what they’re doing.”

“Context switching will always be needed to some degree,” Haggan went on to say. A developer is never going to be able to sit down for the day and not ever have to change what they’re thinking about or doing.

“It’s about making it easy to make those transitions and making it simple, so that when I move from planning the work that I’m going to be doing to deploying something or testing something or seeing where it is in the value stream, that feels natural and logical,” Haggan said.

Harding added that they’ve worked hard to make it easy to navigate between the different parts of the platform so that the user feels like it’s all part of the same overall solution. That aspect ultimately keeps them in that same mental state as best as possible.

The HCL DevOps team has designed the solution with personas in mind. In other words, thinking about the different tasks that a particular role might need to switch between throughout the day.

For instance, a quality engineer using a test-driven development approach might start with writing encoded acceptance criteria in a work-item management platform, then move to a CI/CD system to view the results of an automated test, and then move to a test management system to incorporate their test script into a regression suite.

These tasks span multiple systems, and each system often has its own role-based access control (RBAC), tracking numbers, and user interfaces, which can make the process confusing and time-consuming, Haggan explained.

“We try to make that more seamless, and tighten that integration across the platform,” said Harding. “I think that’s been a focus area, really looking from the end user’s perspective, how do we tighten the integration based on what they’re trying to accomplish?”

To learn more about how HCL DevOps can help achieve your platform goals and improve development team productivity, visit the website to book a demo and learn about the many capabilities the platform has to offer.