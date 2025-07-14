Akka, a company that provides solutions for building distributed applications, is introducing a new platform for scaling AI agents across distributed systems.

“Agentic systems are forcing IT leaders to rethink their technology stack,” said Tyler Jewell, CEO of Akka. “IT systems must adapt from controlling predefined workflows to managing intelligent, adaptive systems operating in open-ended environments that include non-deterministic LLMs. Scaling these systems and providing dependable outputs is a tremendous challenge and redefines the meaning of an SLA. Akka is unique in that we’re bringing IT the tools to solve this issue at enterprise scale, with enterprise confidence.”

Akka Agentic Platform consists of four integrated offerings: Akka Orchestration, Akka Agents, Akka Memory, and Akka Streaming.

Akka Orchestration allows developers to guide, moderate, and control multi-agent systems. It offers fault-tolerant execution, enabling agents to reliably complete their tasks even if there are crashes, delays, or infrastructure failures.

Akka Agents enables a design model and runtime for agentic systems, allowing creators to define how the agents gather context, reason, and act, while Akka handles everything else needed for them to run.

Akka Memory is durable, in-memory, sharded data that can be used to provide agents context, retain history, and personalize behavior. Data stays within an organization’s infrastructure, and is replicated, shared, and rebalanced across Akka clusters.

Akka Streaming offers continuous stream processing, aggregation, and augmentation of live data, metrics, audio, and video. Streams can be ingested from any source and they can stream between agents, Akka services, and external systems. Streamed inputs can trigger actions, update memory, or feed other Akka agents.

The company offers a 99.9999% SLA for the Agentic Platform, enterprise-grade security (compliance with SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, PCI-DSS Level 1, and ISO 27001), indemnification of Akka IP and third-party dependencies, and is source available through the Business Source License.