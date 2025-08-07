Elastic has announced the release of Log Essentials, providing SREs and developers with capabilities for ingesting, searching, visualizing, and alerting on logs.

It is designed to enable developers to access observability capabilities without needing to manage the operations, upgrades, or tuning.

“SREs need a hassle-free, scale-as-you-go, high-availability logging solution that empowers them to focus entirely on operational insights, not infrastructure, without the complexity of standing up and maintaining observability tooling,” said Santosh Krishnan, general manager of Observability & Security at Elastic. “Logs Essentials makes it easy to get started with Elastic by offering a simple, reliable path to insights at a lower entry point.”

It enables root cause analysis via log search using filters, pattern matching, and event identification.

Users can also use Elastic’s query language, ES|QL; set alerts for error spikes or unusual log volumes; and use Kibana-based visual dashboards.

Log Essentials is offered as part of Elastic Cloud Serverless, and users can sign up for it now. “With Elastic Cloud Serverless, there’s no infrastructure to manage, and pricing is simple and predictable, making it easy to get started, stay supported, and focus on solving problems faster,” the company wrote in a blog post.