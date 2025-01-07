The low-code company Qt Group has announced a new platform for creating software for use cases like manufacturing, mobility, consumer electronics, and more.

According to Qt, this new offering, Qt Accelerate, is ideal for companies that must create proof-of-concepts and then deploy them quickly.

The new platform provides packages of pre-designed templates that users can take and customize to their needs and brand requirements using little to no code.

It also supports extensions that allow applications to add companion apps, real-time analytics, over-the-air updates, and more.

The company also noted that Qt Accelerate was built with quality assurance in mind and was designed to comply with the requirements of the Cyber Resilience Act.

“Qt Accelerate is about empowering creators to turn ideas into innovative products in days, no matter the time or resource constraints,” said Petteri Holländer, senior vice president of Qt Ventures at Qt Group. “Sometimes you need a quick start, whether you’re a large enterprise or a startup, since building a software-defined product from scratch can be an involved process. It takes coding, designing, deciding which software and hardware to use, etc. With Qt Accelerate, you don’t have to start from scratch or hire a full engineering team before you have a working product to trial. You get a starting point that’s 90 percent complete and risk-free because it’s quality-assured from the ground up. After just one week of customization, you are easily looking at a version 1.0 product launch.”

One of Qt Accelerate’s early customers, Clean Motion, used the tool to build an HMI for its EV. The company’s CTO William Collings said, “We wanted a clean Nordic design, but we needed to move the project forward quickly. Qt Accelerate made it possible to create a stylish and functional HMI within our system. We set up a one-week boot camp with Qt to create our HMI based on Qt Accelerate’s templates. Within a week, we hadn’t just designed the UI/UX but already had a stable system deployed and integrated within our vehicle.”