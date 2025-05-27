The performance monitoring company Catchpoint has announced a number of updates to its platform, including a new solution that allows developers to perform real-user monitoring (RUM) on mobile devices.

Mobile RUM is built on OpenTelemetry and provides insights into how mobile experiences are impacted by app code, network conditions, and more.

“Catchpoint was an early adopter of OpenTelemetry with its Code Tracing capabilities. Now, by extending OTel to native mobile RUM, Catchpoint empowers customers with the most comprehensive, future-proof observability platform on the market. OpenTelemetry provides a standardized, vendor-neutral approach to instrumenting software for observability, offering benefits such as consistent data collection, enhanced visibility into application performance, and flexibility in choosing monitoring and observability tools,” Catchpoint wrote in its announcement.

Another update to the Catchpoint platform is the expansion of its Playwright and Puppeteer testing capabilities to include new features like proxy, override, and webhook support. According to the company, these updates will provide further visibility into critical user journeys.

The company also announced Catchpoint Benchmarks, which captures CDN data from millions of connected devices so that customers can compare their CDN’s performance and cost against other providers.

Additionally, Connected Devices captures “insights from millions of geographically dispersed real-user devices” to help customers eliminate blind spots in their internet monitoring.