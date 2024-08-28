Broadcom today expanded its enterprise agility platform, Rally, with a new on-premises version called Rally Anywhere.

Previously, Rally was only available as a SaaS offering, but this new on-premises version is designed specifically to enable companies that operate globally to plan, prioritize, manage, track, and measure the value they are delivering to customers while still maintaining security and compliance.

Rally Anywhere provides data sovereignty, meaning that data stays within the physical borders of where it originated, which allows companies to comply with international data protection regulations and alleviate data residency concerns.

It also provides the flexibility and scalability that is necessary for teams that are split up across multiple time zones and geographic locations to work together collaboratively.

According to Broadcom, with this announcement, the company’s entire ValueOps Value Stream Management Solution is now available as either a SaaS or on-premises option.

“We are committed to empowering enterprise teams with the tools they need to succeed, and Rally Anywhere exemplifies this commitment. With its focus on enterprise security, data sovereignty, and support for global value streams, we are confident that this new product will be a game-changer for organizations looking to elevate their collaborative efforts while maintaining control and security,” said Serge Lucio, general manager of the Agile Operations Division at Broadcom.