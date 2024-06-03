To thrive in today’s competitive environment, enterprises must eliminate waste, accelerate their product time to market, and strive for continuous improvement. However, challenges such as work prioritization and understanding past performance issues can hinder an organization’s efforts to optimize efficiency.

One common complaint from companies seeking greater efficiency is the difficulty in prioritizing innovation. Tasks like capacity planning and managing existing backlogs often take precedence, leaving little room for creative development.

Marla Schimke, Head of Product and Growth Marketing at Broadcom’s ValueOps Software Division, highlighted how the ValueOps approach addresses these challenges. “ValueOps helps organizations see the big picture, aligning development planning and resources with the business’s priorities, strategies, and OKRs. Using common data and software across teams makes communication faster and more intuitive. Different teams can pull their view of progress on demand, and access to real-time data reduces the need for so many meetings, saving everyone time,” she explained.

Capacity planning is crucial for ensuring development teams have the resources needed to complete projects while maintaining the bandwidth to develop innovative solutions. Schimke emphasized that flexible team-level work management, aggregated metrics, and the management of risks, dependencies, releases, and iterations can enhance the speed of market releases within the entire value stream.

Furthermore, the ValueOps approach supports continuous process improvement by incorporating these strategies. Broadcom’s solution delivers long-term flow metrics at scale and integrates customer metrics, creating investment guardrails that help organizations achieve peak efficiency.

“Utilizing Value Stream Management (VSM), teams in enterprises worldwide are experiencing substantial benefits. VSM has become essential for businesses, carving a path with increased visibility, alignment, and efficiency,” stated Schimke.

THIRD OF THREE PARTS

PART 1: Three pillars of value stream management

PART 2: Organizational alignment is the key to delivering customer value