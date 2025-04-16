Symbiotic Security is releasing a new tool that will enable automatic detection and remediation of vulnerabilities in code.

Embedded directly into a developer’s IDE, Symbiotic Security Version 1 utilizes an AI model that was trained on a “proprietary, security-specific, and verified dataset.”

In addition to detecting and remediating issues, it also features a built-in chatbot that developers can converse with to build their security skills. It provides training related to specific vulnerabilities, such as explaining remediation strategies and generating suggested fixes. The company likens this to spellcheck, but for vulnerabilities.

“By integrating AI-powered training into their workflow and using their current work as the reference point, developers learn in a way that’s impactful, helping them better understand and resolve security vulnerabilities without disrupting productivity,” said Edouard Viot, co-founder and chief technology officer, Symbiotic Security.

According to Symbiotic, it is important to address vulnerabilities as early as possible, which is why the platform was developed to integrate directly into the IDE so that developers can fix issues as they are coding.

Jerome Robert, co-founder and CEO of Symbiotic Security, said: “By addressing vulnerabilities early with AI technology that identifies and fixes security issues automatically and in real-time as code is drafted, developers are able to ship secure software faster while avoiding costly security incidents.”