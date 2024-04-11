Find the Best APM and Observability Solution

Louis-Victor (or "LV) has aided 100s of companies like NS1, Later, ModusBox in making tech stack decisions for cloud cost management, object storage and observability.

What is APM and Observability?

Application Performance Management or APM allows you to hook a plugin into your application to expose useful metrics that shed light on the health of your applications. Observability builds atop the legacy of APM tools with a framework for collecting telemetry data end-to-end, such as logs, traces, metrics, and events, at the infrastructure and application levels for analysis, visualization, and finding the root cause of issues in complex distributed systems.

APM and Observability Solutions

