Find the Best APM and Observability Solution

What is APM and Observability?
Application Performance Management or APM allows you to hook a plugin into your application to expose useful metrics that shed light on the health of your applications. Observability builds atop the legacy of APM tools with a framework for collecting telemetry data end-to-end, such as logs, traces, metrics, and events, at the infrastructure and application levels for analysis, visualization, and finding the root cause of issues in complex distributed systems.
APM and Observability Solutions
Elastic's observability platform is built on search tools and the ELK stack, providing powerful monitoring capabilities for modern infrastructure. It offers comprehensive insights into system performance.
DX APM focuses on traditional APM. While it excels in monitoring app performance, it's not a complete observability platform. DX APM offers insights into health, utilization, and user experience.
Logz.io is a comprehensive observability platform, offering real-time analytics for logs, metrics, and traces.
Dynatrace provides an APM that supports diverse languages, architectures, and applications. It offers real-time visibility into microservices, automatic discovery and monitoring of Kubernetes workloads, and end-to-end visibility.
AppDynamics tightly integrates automation (AIOps) features with its APM, enabling organizations to automate processes and gain valuable insights into application performance.
Honeycomb provides insights into real-time software behavior, surpassing traditional APMs. It has event-level system probing, and facilitates understanding of patterns and anomalies. It's ideal for rapid debugging in modern architectures.
Sumo Logic is a cloud-native service offering real-time, machine data analytics across the application lifecycle. It facilitates automated monitoring, log management, and security analytics, aiding businesses to promptly address and resolve issues.
Grafana is a versatile observability platform, empowering users with comprehensive insights into system metrics.
Highlight.io is a cutting-edge APM solution, offering real-time visibility into application behavior.
SigNoz offers advanced observability, providing real-time insights into application performance.
Chronosphere delivers scalable and reliable observability, supporting organizations in managing complex environments.
Instana is part of the IBM portfolio and is unique in offering near-comprehensive real-time metric instrumentation, empowering users with precise and timely insights into their applications.
Datadog, a cloud monitoring pioneer, offers a comprehensive portfolio of monitoring services including APM. It provides advanced monitoring solutions for cloud-native companies.
Formerly Lightstep, ServiceNow Cloud Observability is an observability platform specializing in monitoring and tracing challenges in microservice-based environments, enabling organizations to gain deep visibility into their distributed systems.
New Relic, one of the original APM solutions, has rebuilt its product to meet the requirements of a modern observability platform, providing comprehensive monitoring and insights and data ingestion based pricing.
Lumigo provides advanced observability for serverless architectures, enabling rapid issue resolution.
LogicMonitor provides end-to-end observability, ensuring visibility into IT infrastructure and application performance.
Splunk Observability Cloud delivers end-to-end visibility, tracing and AI-driven troubleshooting to aid in issue identification and resolution. It also facilitates continuous code profiling and service bottleneck identification.
Elastic APM
Elastic APM is built on its powerful search tools and the well-established ELK stack (Elasticsearch, Logstash, Kibana), Elastic's observability platform offers unified and actionable insights into operational data. By combining logs, metrics, and traces, it provides full visibility into complex environments, helping DevOps and SRE teams to troubleshoot, monitor, and optimize application performance and infrastructure health.
DX APM
DX APM distinguishes itself as a more traditional Application Performance Management (APM) solution, diverging from the all-encompassing observability platforms. It caters to organizations looking for a focused tool that allows monitoring and management of application performance and availability without extending into the broader scope of full-stack observability. The platform's focus on specific APM features makes it an ideal choice for organizations seeking a targeted, classic approach to APM.
Logz.io
Logz.io is a comprehensive observability platform that provides real-time analytics for logs, metrics, and traces. With its unified approach, Logz.io enables organizations to gain deep insights into their systems, troubleshoot issues efficiently, and ensure the reliability and performance of their applications.
Dynatrace
Dynatrace provides an APM that supports multiple languages, application architectures, cloud, on-premises or hybrid, enterprise applications, SaaS monitoring, etc. It provides real-time visibility into microservice-based environments and automatically discovers and monitors microservice workloads running inside containers on Kubernetes. It also provides monolith and mainframe monitoring, database monitoring, application monitoring, and many other services for end-to-end visibility.
AppDynamics
AppDynamics stands out with its tight integration of automation (AIOps) features with its Application Performance Management (APM) offering. The platform provides the ability to monitor and manage the performance of complex, distributed applications with a focus on ensuring optimal user experiences. With its solid marriage of AIOps and APM, AppDynamics provides businesses with automated insights and anomaly detection, leading to more efficient problem resolution and optimized application performance.
Honeycomb
Honeycomb excels in providing detailed insights into real-time software system behavior, surpassing traditional APM tools. It enables users to probe their systems at an event-level granularity, facilitating a deeper understanding of patterns and anomalies. With Honeycomb, engineers can rapidly debug production issues and improve their software based on concrete data, making it ideal for modern architectures like microservices and serverless.
Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic is a cloud-native machine data analytics service offering real-time insights across the application lifecycle. Its capabilities encompass automated monitoring, log management, and security analytics. With comprehensive observability, wide-ranging integrations, and scalable features, Sumo Logic empowers businesses to swiftly pinpoint and mitigate issues, ensuring optimal application performance and security.
Grafana
Grafana is a versatile observability platform that empowers users with comprehensive insights into system metrics. With its flexible and customizable dashboards, Grafana allows organizations to visualize, monitor, and analyze data from various sources, offering a unified view for effective decision-making and troubleshooting.
Highlight.io
Highlight.io is a cutting-edge APM solution, providing real-time visibility into application behavior. With its advanced features, it enables organizations to monitor, analyze, and enhance application performance, making it a valuable tool for businesses aiming to deliver high-quality digital experiences.
SigNoz
SigNoz delivers advanced observability, providing real-time insights into application performance. With a focus on precision and depth, SigNoz allows organizations to monitor and optimize their applications efficiently, ensuring a seamless user experience.
Chronosphere
Chronosphere delivers scalable and reliable observability, supporting organizations in managing complex environments. With a focus on scalability, it offers insights into system metrics, enabling businesses to maintain optimal performance and address challenges in dynamic and distributed architectures.
Instana
Instana offers near-comprehensive metric instrumentation with real-time data intervals. This empowers businesses with immediate insights into their application performance, enabling rapid responses to any emerging issues. With its extensive real-time monitoring capabilities, Instana provides a dynamic observability solution that allows businesses to maintain high-performance applications and swiftly detect and address performance issues.
Datadog APM
Datadog has been at the forefront of cloud monitoring for cloud-native companies. Its Application Performance Monitoring (APM) service is part of an extensive portfolio of complementary monitoring and observability tools. By capturing traces across various layers and services, Datadog APM provides developers with deep insights into their applications' performance, allowing for more effective troubleshooting and performance optimization.
ServiceNow Cloud Observability
Formerly Lightstep, ServiceNow's observability platform is designed with a specific focus on monitoring and tracing challenges inherent to microservice-based environments. It provides deep, real-time visibility into complex, multi-layered architectures, empowering developers and operators to understand, troubleshoot, and optimize their microservices. For teams managing microservices, Lightstep offers a granular and context-rich tool for ensuring their system's reliability and performance.
New Relic
New Relic, one of the pioneering APM providers, has successfully reinvented its product to meet the requirements of a modern observability platform. The solution now provides insights into the software, infrastructure, and customer experience, offering businesses comprehensive visibility into their digital systems. New Relic's observability platform ensures that companies can efficiently manage system performance, understand customer experience, and accelerate software delivery.
Lumigo
Lumigo offers advanced observability tailored for serverless architectures. It facilitates rapid issue resolution by providing detailed insights into the performance and behavior of serverless applications. With Lumigo, organizations can ensure optimal serverless function execution and enhance the overall efficiency of their cloud-native applications.
LogicMonitor
LogicMonitor offers end-to-end observability, ensuring visibility into IT infrastructure and application performance. With comprehensive monitoring capabilities, LogicMonitor empowers organizations to proactively manage their systems, detect issues, and optimize performance, ultimately delivering a seamless and reliable digital experience.
Splunk Observability Cloud
Splunk Observability Cloud provides end-to-end visibility to modern organizations to pinpoint issues quickly and find the root causes. With full-fidelity tracing, it ingests and retains all the trace data to identify anomalies. AI-driven troubleshooting makes it easy to identify, scope, and resolve issues. It provides continuous code profiling that analyses code-level performance in context with trace data and minimal overhead. With Splunk APM, service bottlenecks can be identified and fixed. It also identifies resource optimization opportunities in the environment.
