The Eclipse Foundation today announced the release of Jakarta EE 11 Platform, which builds on the releases of the Core Profile in December 2024 and Web Profile in March.

This update adds significant enhancements, including a modernized Test Compatibility Kit (TCK) framework, updates to several specifications, and a new data specification.

According to Tanja Obradovic, senior director of Java Programs for the Eclipse Foundation, TCKs are essential for testifying the quality of any application built based on Jakarta EE.

Part of the modernization includes moving from Apache ANT and Java Test Harness to JUnit 5 and Apache Maven. The structure of the TCKs themselves were also streamlined to reduce complexity so that they are easier to learn and use.

“The work that has been put into TCK is tremendous,” Obradovic said. “First off, we’re going to be able to enhance the pool of contributors and committers in that project because we’re using more modern tools. The second thing that could be a consequence is the fact that we’re reducing the time that is needed for certification, so that means we’re breaking the barriers for any new implementations.”

She said that the team has been able to cut down the time required for certification from tens of hours to just a couple of hours.

Continuing on this modernization theme, this release saw the removal or deprecation of a couple of specifications. Managed Beans has been deprecated and references to the Java SE SecurityManager were removed.

“There is an appetite for further enhancement, and the team is looking into the specifications that are not necessarily being used,” Obradovic said. “What do we do with those? How do we reduce maintenance? Do we need to invest in maintaining those? That theme is going to be carried on in Jakarta EE 12.”

Other specification updates include Java Records support and greater emphasis on Contexts and Dependency Injection (CDI) to enable more consistent application behavior.

Jakarta EE 11 also introduces the Jakarta Data specification, which is designed to simplify data access and improve developer productivity.

Jakarta Data includes a built-in repository supertype for performing operations on entities, CrudRepository to facilitate basic CRUD operations, support for offset and cursor-based pagination, and a new query language.

Jakarta EE 11 supports Java 17 and up, and includes the concurrency enhancements introduced in Java 21, including Virtual Threads.