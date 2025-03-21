The financial services landscape in the EU is evolving rapidly, with new regulations introducing stricter compliance requirements for mobile apps handling payments, crypto-assets, and digital financial services.

For financial service providers operating in or expanding to the EU, understanding these regulations is essential. Compliance is now directly tied to mobile app security, and failing to meet these standards could limit market access and erode user trust.

This blog breaks down three critical regulations every financial app developer should know, PSD3, MiCA, and DORA, and explains why built-in mobile app security is essential for both compliance and protection.

PSD3: Modernizing payments and strengthening open banking

What is PSD3?

The payment services directive 3 (PSD3) updates and enhances the EU’s legal framework for digital payments. Building on PSD2, it strengthens consumer protection, standardizes open banking requirements, and enhances payment security across banking, payment, and wallet apps.

Who is impacted?

PSD3 applies to a wide range of mobile apps, including:

Banking apps offering account access and open banking features

Payment apps facilitating peer-to-peer, merchant, and bill payments

Digital wallets supporting digital transactions

Key security requirements under PSD3

To comply with PSD3, mobile apps must implement:

Strong customer authentication (SCA) with multi-factor verification

Real-time fraud monitoring to detect and block suspicious transactions

Secure open banking APIs with end-to-end encryption and strong identity verification

Incident reporting processes to quickly notify regulators of security incidents

Regular operational resilience testing, including simulated cyberattacks

Secure software development practices, embedding security and privacy from the first line of code

MiCA: Regulating the crypto-asset ecosystem

What is MiCA?

The markets in crypto-assets regulation (MiCA) introduces a harmonized regulatory framework for crypto-assets across the EU. It covers both crypto-asset issuers and crypto-asset service providers (CASPs), such as exchanges, trading platforms, and custodial wallet providers.

Who is impacted?

Mobile apps offering crypto services fall directly under MiCA, including:

Wallet apps that manage users’ crypto-assets

Crypto trading apps enabling buying, selling, and exchanging assets

Key security requirements under MiCA

To comply with MiCA, apps must adopt:

Secure custody controls, including strong encryption of private keys and multi-signature verification

Operational resilience testing, such as regular cybersecurity drills and attack simulations

Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money-Laundering (AML) processes to verify user identities and monitor transactions

Automated market abuse detection to prevent insider trading and manipulation

dData portability to allow users to export transaction data in a structured format

Incident reporting requirements for disclosing security incidents to regulators

DORA: ensuring digital resilience for financial services

What is DORA?

The digital operational resilience act (DORA) creates a standardized ICT risk management framework for financial institutions across the EU. It ensures that financial firms can withstand, respond to, and recover from cyberattacks and operational disruptions.

Who is impacted?

DORA applies to all EU financial institutions using mobile apps, including:

Banking apps providing account and payment access

Investment apps offering trading and portfolio management

Insurance apps handling policies, claims, and customer interactions

Payment apps processing transactions between users and merchants

Key security requirements under DORA

Under DORA, Financial services provided with mobile apps must demonstrate:

Secure development and deployment processes, including secure coding, pre-launch testing, and continuous monitoring

Comprehensive ICT risk management throughout the app’s lifecycle

Real-time threat detection and incident response, with automated alerts for abnormal activity

Mandatory incident reporting, with short timeframes for notifying regulators

Operational resilience testing, including penetration testing and red teaming

Third-party risk management, with security oversight of external technology providers

Data integrity and backup, ensuring user data can be rapidly recovered after incidents

Secure external interfaces, using encryption and monitoring for all integrations with banking systems, trading platforms, and payment gateways

Mobile app security is at the heart of regulatory compliance

While PSD3, MiCA, and DORA each target different parts of the financial ecosystem, they all require one thing in common: robust financial app security. Financial apps without built-in security put themselves at risk for:

Compliance violations resulting in fines or market exclusion

Data breaches exposing customer information

Service disruptions that damage reputation and trust

Financial fraud enabled by weak authentication or monitoring

To align with these regulations, financial apps need multi-layered protection, including:

As financial regulations evolve, compliance and security are becoming inseparable for mobile apps in the financial sector. PSD3, MiCA, and DORA all emphasize the need for proactive security measures to protect user data, prevent fraud, and ensure operational resilience. By integrating robust security practices such as strong authentication, secure coding, and real-time threat monitoring, financial institutions can meet regulatory expectations, strengthen user trust, and safeguard digital transactions in an increasingly complex threat landscape.