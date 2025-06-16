AI may be the loudest voice in the room right now, but it’s far from the only one shaping modern software development. The full development life cycle still relies on a rich ecosystem of tools and platforms, from APIs and databases to observability and testing frameworks.

In this year’s SD Times 100, we celebrate the companies pushing those technologies forward.

We’ve expanded our AI category to reflect the ongoing evolution in this space, recognizing not only the companies building the AI models we rely on, but also the growing class of AI-powered development tools that are changing how code is written.

Our Developer Experience category also grew significantly this year, highlighting the growing desire to make developers’ lives easier and more productive.

Congratulations to the 2025 SD Times 100 honorees. As the software landscape continues to evolve, these are the companies leading the way.