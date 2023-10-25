Raleigh, NC – October 25, 2023 – Digital.ai, the leading provider of AI-powered software

delivery solutions for the enterprise, today announced the launch of Denali, the latest release of

its AI-powered DevSecOps platform, exemplifying its commitment to delivering an open platform

tailored to the needs of the modern enterprise. The platform allows companies to harness the

potential of AI while effectively addressing the complexities organizations need to overcome to

deliver high-quality and secure software, at scale.

Denali ensures compatibility with the latest operating systems and development frameworks

and optimizes performance of the most critical applications. With Denali, organizations can

leverage the power of AI to further automate software delivery and orchestrate and govern code

from AI-assisted development, while gaining better insights across each phase of the software

delivery lifecycle — saving developers time and improving their access to knowledge. Additional

enhancements such as self-guided workflows, templates and best practices create efficiencies

and alignment around measurable goals. Denali also provides comprehensive support for cloud-

native application development, and features additional integrations with Terraform by

Hashicorp, Azure Biceps, Azure Key Vault and AWS Secret Manager.

Derek Holt, CEO of Digital.ai, said, “As companies embark on their AI adoption journey, we are

seeing exponential improvements in application development. But with the vast adoption of AI

code-assist tools, the question becomes, can DevSecOps processes, teams, and tools keep up

with developer improvements? Businesses need to support an enhanced developer experience

while overcoming roadblocks in their release pipelines, toolchains and security challenges. We

have designed Denali to empower teams at every stage of the software development lifecycle

(SDLC), helping to align developer outcomes with business strategy and accelerate innovation

throughout the enterprise.”

“Our partnership with Digital.ai is focused on enabling secure digital transformation at leading

financial services companies,” said Jhonny Telles, Leadcomm’s Director of Digital

Transformation. “Ongoing R&D is crucial for us, and Digital.ai continually reinvests in their

solution so that together, we can meet the fast-evolving needs of banking customers and help

them deliver innovative applications that work for their customers. The new ARM Protection

feature is an example of how Digital.ai makes application protection significantly easier while

also eliminating extra steps.”

Denali enables enterprise teams to:

Deliver high-quality, secure apps at scale by supporting more iOS development

frameworks and by providing ARM protection for iOS applications running in these new

environments

● Utilize the power of AI to further automate software delivery through improved access to

product knowledge, expanded test coverage across teams, and better release

orchestration and code governance from AI-assisted development

● Enhance the developer experience by aligning developer outcomes to business strategy,

increasing developer efficiency, and improve cloud strategy & transformation across

hybrid environments

Greg Ellis, General Manager, Application Security, added, “Security risks are growing in quantity

and complexity. Our new security enhancements for web applications, including the creation of

a new proprietary language that is interpretable by a new virtual machine, exemplifies our

commitment to continue to make the task of reverse engineering applications as frustrating as

possible for threat actors.”

Availability

The Denali release of Digital.ai’s AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform is generally available today.

Digital.ai solutions can be easily integrated into existing processes, applications, and

infrastructure to optimize existing investments.

