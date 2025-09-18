Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DX, a leader in engineering intelligence. Together, Atlassian and DX will empower enterprises to understand how their AI investments are helping engineering teams accelerate and improve their work.

As organizations deploy AI at pace, leaders of large engineering teams grapple with understanding the productivity gains and returns on their investments. DX addresses this, helping them measure, benchmark, and improve developer productivity through data-informed decisions. By integrating DX into Atlassian’s System of Work alongside tools like Rovo Dev, Jira, Bitbucket, Bitbucket Pipelines and Compass, customers will get the insights and tools they need to make teams more effective and connected than ever before.

“Using AI is easy, creating value is harder. Today’s announcement is about helping our 300,000+ customers understand if they’re making the right investments to win in the AI era,” said Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian’s CEO and co-Founder. “By bringing DX into Atlassian’s System of Work, we’re helping engineering teams from some of the biggest enterprise companies move faster, more intentionally, and with incredible impact.”

“We started DX five years ago on the belief that measuring developer productivity and experience was an unsolved problem that requires a research-driven approach,” said Abi Noda, DX’s CEO and Founder. “Combining our data intelligence with Atlassian’s AI-powered tools, we can provide customers with unmatched understanding, solutions and feedback to accelerate developer productivity.”

Together, Atlassian and DX will provide a holistic view of developer productivity and satisfaction through:

Measurement of AI adoption and impact to help leaders determine what’s moving the needle versus what’s adding noise.

to help leaders determine what’s moving the needle versus what’s adding noise. 360° visibility into developer experience , combining qualitative feedback and quantitative signals to identify where flow breaks.

, combining qualitative feedback and quantitative signals to identify where flow breaks. Real-time insights into developer productivity and system health, enabling leaders to spot bottlenecks and investment areas.

“We’ve built a world-class engineering organization at Atlassian with developer joy at the core because we know happy developers are more productive and creative, translating to better products and greater value for customers,” said Rajeev Rajan, Atlassian’s Chief Technology Officer. “DX gives engineering leaders a clear view across R&D—showing not just what’s getting done, but how teams feel about it—at a time when AI is transforming developers’ roles and deep understanding has never mattered more.”

DX has already established a strong pre-sales and post-sales engineering motion with enterprises, maximizing the value and effectiveness of its offerings. Since nearly all of its customers are Atlassian users, partnering with Atlassian provides DX the opportunity to expand its reach to Atlassian’s customer base of over 300,000 customers.

Details of the Transaction

Under the definitive agreement, Atlassian will acquire DX for approximately $1 billion in cash and restricted stock, including DX’s cash balance, subject to customary adjustments.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of its fiscal year 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals.

This transaction does not change Atlassian’s previously issued fiscal year 2027 non-GAAP operating margin target.

For additional details on the announcement from Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian’s CEO and co-Founder, head to Atlassian’s Work Life blog.