Today marks the official launch of CoreStory, a leading innovator of AI-powered code intelligence platform, founded to address the aging legacy application and system problem. CoreStory uncovers the fundamental insights in code for enterprises to accelerate software modernization faster, efficiently and with confidence.

“Across all industries, organizations are looking to digitally transform their infrastructure but are quickly finding out that they lack the historical knowledge or context,” said Mike Lambert, CoreStory COO. “CoreStory is removing these barriers with an AI-driven code intelligence platform. Within days, rather than months, we uncover the original business requirements hidden in the code and then provide architectural and code insights for modernization. CoreStory turns legacy code into a strategic asset so enterprises can understand it at every level.”

Today’s enterprises are modernizing, managing and maintaining aging legacy software systems to adapt to digital, cloud-based infrastructures. Yet, many don’t have the documentation – or blueprint – of how an application was built. AI augments developer activities, where large language models (LLMS) scan and reverse engineer the documentation. According to Gartner, 75% of engineers will use AI code assistants with 63% of organizations already testing and/or deploying this technology.

“Even the most capable AI systems improve with a higher quality of input. By integrating with CoreStory, applications like Devin, Cognition’s autonomous AI software engineer, better understand complex legacy applications through CoreStory’s precise, natural language system representations,” said Brian Smitches, Head of Partner Deployed Engineering at Cognition. “As more organizations look to improve their maintenance and reliability efforts or a complete modernization of their technology stack, CoreStory’s integration into Devin unlocks legacy code, enabling our customers to guess less and build more.”

CoreStory’s AI-driven code intelligence platform reviews 100,000 lines of code in minutes. It builds a structured understanding of existing systems – capturing business rules, system relationships and developer intent. The platform addresses four use cases:

Legacy App Modernization – Analysis of the code provided in an intelligence model, allowing for the successful execution of app modernization projects. Application Maintenance – Navigate the code base for fast, efficient maintenance of legacy code bases. AI-Generated Coding – Create an intelligence model for AI-generated code to understand how it works, avoiding future black box problems. Developer Onboarding & Productivity – Provide new developers with the intelligence models to streamline governance and integrate with existing coding tools to increase output quality.

“Traditionally, modernization projects were conducted by experts who reviewed the code line-by-line, which typically takes 18 months or longer,” said Anand Kulkarni, founder and CEO of CoreStory. “Our AI-based approach allows these companies to rethink the requirements in the code and applications, adding in more functionality and features. CoreStory lowers the barriers to entry and provides enterprises with radical savings.”

Available now, CoreStory advances the software development lifecycle with AI-powered code intelligence, improving each step with detailed information that benefits developers, project planners and testers alike.