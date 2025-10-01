EDM Association, the global trade association for data management and technology standards, announces the successful completion of its acquisition of the assets of the Object Management Group® (OMG®), the open membership, not-for-profit technology consortium. This unites two organizations with complementary expertise, creating the world’s largest association for data, software, systems, and standards professionals.

The acquisition strategically aligns OMG’s globally adopted standards, frameworks, and communities—including the OMG Standards Development Organization (SDO), Digital Twin Consortium®, AREA (Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance), and CISQ™ (Consortium for Information and Software Quality)—with EDM Association’s data management best practices and professional development programs. By leveraging a single authoritative standards partner and global expert community, members will have a wider range of tools, support, training and expertise to advance data and technology, including AI, to drive better outcomes for their organizations.

“EDM Association and OMG have a strong history of collaboration, and we’re excited to now bring our organizations together,” says John Bottega, President of EDM Association. “By uniting our communities under one roof, we’re giving the market a single, trusted path from data strategy to production—faster, simpler and ready for the rapidly growing intersection of data and AI.”

“The EDM Association’s acquisition of OMG marks a key milestone as we join forces to bring greater value to our members. This significantly expands our opportunity to work together to reach deeper across all industries and drive innovation that leads to better outcomes for all,” said Bill Hoffman, Chairman and CEO of Object Management Group.

“We’re excited about the EDM Association’s acquisition of OMG. This marks a pivotal moment for our industry, uniting two world-class communities—data management and systems engineering standardization—into a single, more influential force,” says Gan Wang, Ph.D., VP at Dassault Systèmes and member of the Object Management Group Board. “With its unique position at the intersection of data, enterprise, systems, and software, EDM Association is well equipped to lead in this era of AI and digital transformation. I look forward to working closely with EDM Association’s leadership and supporting the association in fully realizing this potential.”

Key Benefits of the Acquisition:

A streamlined global trade association and authoritative partner linking data, technology, and standards to accelerate business transformation, AI adoption and best practices.

Expanded access to globally recognized standards, with pathways to ISO, through a neutral sandbox for innovation.

New professional development and certification opportunities that strengthen competitiveness in the AI and digital era.

Enhanced collaboration through communities of practice, connecting world-class data management with cross-disciplinary engineering, technology, and standards expertise.

“Bringing the EDM Association and OMG together means that we will support more than 700 corporate and public-sector member organizations, eight regional hubs, and a combined 50-year portfolio of internationally adopted best practices, standards and technology into a single non-profit association,” said Peter Serenita, Chairman of the Board of Directors, EDM Association. “It gives our members an unparalleled end-to-end data-focused resource. This is unmatched.”

With the acquisition finalized, EDM Association is now positioned to accelerate global adoption of data and technology standards, support cross-industry innovation, and provide members with comprehensive tools, frameworks, and networks to turn emerging technologies into measurable business impact. This unification marks a new chapter in delivering end-to-end data capabilities and standards and driving interoperability, trust, and innovation worldwide.