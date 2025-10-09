Redis today announced the acquisition of Featureform , a powerful framework for managing, defining, and orchestrating structured data signals. The acquisition helps Redis solve one of the most critical challenges developers face with production AI: getting structured data into models quickly, reliably, and with full observability.

AI agents need more than LLMs—they depend on real-time data, past interactions, and knowledge bases to deliver accurate results. Getting that context to models at the right time remains a persistent challenge in deploying AI apps and agents into production, and delivering an exceptional experience to users once in production. Redis makes it simple by serving as the real-time data platform developers trust to power AI agents with memory, knowledge, and structured data—now supercharged by the integration of Featureform.

Featureform will become a part of Redis’ feature store solution, complementing the fastest benchmarked vector database powered by Redis Query Engine , and the most advanced semantic caching service, Redis LangCache . Featureform will allow developers to:

Define features as reusable, versioned pipelines

Unify training and inference workflows across batch and streaming

Maintain point-in-time correctness for offline model training

Serve low-latency features using Redis in production

Detect data drift and monitor changes to feature distributions

“Adding Featureform immediately allows Redis to serve more AI development use cases with speed and simplicity,” said Rowan Trollope, CEO of Redis. “By integrating Featureform’s powerful framework into our platform, we’re better enabling developers to deliver context to agents at exactly the right moment, so they reason, act, and interact accurately and intuitively.”

“In joining forces with Redis, we’re uniting the orchestration layer that serves contextual data to models and agents with the world’s leading real-time data platform,” said Simba Khadder, Featureform’s founder and CEO. “Together, we’re building the context engine for AI and agents, enabling developers to deliver the right data at the right time to power the next generation of intelligent systems.”