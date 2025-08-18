SD Times Live! Microwebinar Series — with Appvance

Join Kevin Surace in this SD Times Live! Microwebinar series with Appvance. Learn how plain-language requirements can be turned into test cases, automatically converted into executable scripts, and more.

Speakers:

Kevin Surace – CEO, Appvance

Episode 1: Stop Writing Tests: Automate Fully with Generative AI | LIVE: Aug 21 @ 1 PM ET

Are you still hand-writing tests while AI writes your future? Generative AI is already turning requirements into test cases, and test cases into executable scripts – no recorder, no brittle scripts, no endless maintenance.

Discover how AI-led testing multiplies coverage, slashes effort, and transforms QA from script jockeys into strategy and oversight.

You’ll learn:

How generative AI converts plain-language requirements into test cases and executable scripts.

Why recorder-based workflows are becoming obsolete and the cost of maintaining them.

How AI expands coverage to uncover edge cases humans miss.

What productivity gains and speed-to-release look like when AI handles script generation and maintenance.

Watch to see why stopping manual test-writing isn’t just hype – it’s the next wave of QA.

Episode 2: TBA | LIVE: November 13 @ 1 PM ET

Episode 3: TBA |LIVE: TBA