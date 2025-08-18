SD Times Live! Microwebinar Series — with Appvance

Join Kevin Surace in this SD Times Live! Microwebinar series with Appvance. Learn how plain-language requirements can be turned into test cases, automatically converted into executable scripts, and more.

 

Speakers:

  • Kevin Surace – CEO, Appvance

 

Episode 1: Stop Writing Tests: Automate Fully with Generative AI | LIVE: Aug 21 @ 1 PM ET

 

➕ Add to Google Calendar

 

Are you still hand-writing tests while AI writes your future? Generative AI is already turning requirements into test cases, and test cases into executable scripts – no recorder, no brittle scripts, no endless maintenance.
Discover how AI-led testing multiplies coverage, slashes effort, and transforms QA from script jockeys into strategy and oversight.

You’ll learn:

  • How generative AI converts plain-language requirements into test cases and executable scripts.
  • Why recorder-based workflows are becoming obsolete and the cost of maintaining them.
  • How AI expands coverage to uncover edge cases humans miss.
  • What productivity gains and speed-to-release look like when AI handles script generation and maintenance.
  • Watch to see why stopping manual test-writing isn’t just hype – it’s the next wave of QA.

 

Episode 2: TBA | LIVE: November 13 @ 1 PM ET

 

Episode 3: TBA |LIVE: TBA

 

© 2025 D2 Emerge LLC.
DMCA.com Protection Status