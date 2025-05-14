Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, kicked off its user conference, SIGNAL, with a preview of its next generation platform – optimized for seamless customer engagement in an AI- and data-powered world. The company also announced enhanced Customer Data Platform (CDP) capabilities and significant Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) updates, including new conversational AI tools, trusted communications channels, and intelligent compliance solutions.

Today’s announcements underscore Twilio’s vision: ensuring that every digital interaction between businesses and consumers is amazing.

“We are facing the end of customer experience as we know it, and Twilio’s heritage in CPaaS, CDP, and AI-powered capabilities has positioned us well for a new era of customer engagement,” said Khozema Shipchandler, Chief Executive Officer at Twilio. “To be successful, every business needs the right infrastructure: communications channels to connect with customers, contextual data to understand them, and the ability to accelerate it all with AI in a way that’s powerful, flexible, and trustworthy.”

An Interconnected Platform for an AI- and Data-Powered World

With rising expectations of AI, consumers are expecting more intelligent systems that can handle tasks on their behalf – before, during, and after they’ve made a purchase or used a service. While many businesses are embracing AI-enabled features, the lack of connected data and systems makes it hard for them to deliver the experience consumers expect. To address the need of businesses navigating this evolving landscape, Twilio is building a flexible platform that can orchestrate across businesses’ existing tech stacks and serve as an infrastructure layer for every step of the customer journey.

Twilio’s interoperable and interconnected platform of the future will be optimized for communications that lead to customer engagement and action by seamlessly incorporating omnichannel communications (voice, SMS, RCS, email, OTT, and video), authentication and identity, intelligent automation, predictive insights, and a unified profile API that incorporates contextual Segment CDP data.

“Twilio, a leader in the Omdia Universe: Customer Engagement Platforms 20251, continues to set the pace in the customer engagement space with a platform built for the AI-powered future,” said Mila D’Antonio, Principal Analyst at Omdia. “By unifying communications, data, and intelligence in a single, scalable ecosystem, Twilio is delivering on the promise of personalized, trusted, and outcome-driven customer experiences. An experience platform designed from the ground up for an agentic world not only reinforces Twilio’s leadership; it also reflects its commitment to solving real customer challenges with innovation that’s both practical and visionary.”

____________________ 1 Twilio’s CEP is named a leader in The Omdia Universe: Customer Engagement Platforms, 2025 report. Dec 20, 2024. Mila D’Antonio.

Building Better Customer Experiences with Conversational AI

Twilio provides the infrastructure behind the most advanced conversational AI experiences on any channel – removing the complexity to deploy, and delivering streamlined options for businesses to augment their customer engagements at their own speed and at every level of AI maturity. Twilio offers a flexible, modular, and interoperable platform that supports multiple AI ecosystems and features native LLM integrations for speed and efficiency.

Today, Twilio announced conversational AI updates, including:

ConversationRelay (General Availability): A conversational AI capability that enables developers to create robust natural voice AI agents using their choice of LLM. Twilio seamlessly integrates real-time streaming, the latest speech recognition technology, interruption handling, and expressive, human-like voices, allowing developers to create advanced agentic applications more quickly, and with less overhead.

(General Availability): A conversational AI capability that enables developers to create robust natural voice AI agents using their choice of LLM. Twilio seamlessly integrates real-time streaming, the latest speech recognition technology, interruption handling, and expressive, human-like voices, allowing developers to create advanced agentic applications more quickly, and with less overhead. Conversational Intelligence (General Availability for Voice and Private Beta for Messaging): An expansion of Twilio’s Voice Intelligence, Conversational Intelligence analyzes voice calls and text-based conversations, converting them into structured data and insights that improve customer experiences and operational efficiency, at scale.

Expanding Trusted Communications Channels, Regional Data, and Global Compliance

To establish trust and make every customer engagement matter, businesses need to communicate with customers across their preferred channels, with compliance. To help businesses build deeper customer engagement across the latest communication channels, Twilio today announced plans to bring:

Rich Communication Services (RCS) to General Availability in the coming months;

to General Availability in the coming months; WhatsApp Business Calling to General Availability later this year;

to General Availability later this year; Compliance Toolkit (Public Beta in the coming weeks): This new feature enables businesses to reduce operational overhead and helps ensure Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) compliance for messaging and voice communications.

The company is also investing in regionalization of customer data for businesses with customers across the globe. Today’s announcements include:

Data Residency for Email (EU) (General Availability in July);

(General Availability in July); Data Residency for SMS (EU) (Private Beta in the second half of 2025).

Unlocking Personalization: A Rich Data Orchestration Layer for Real-Time Insights and Action

Twilio’s flexible and extensible Segment CDP provides businesses with freedom and flexibility, and is the first to incorporate a rich data orchestration layer that delivers more precise, scalable, and context-rich personalization based on real-time intent signals.

Today, Twilio announced major updates to Segment CDP, including a fully redesigned Journeys architecture inside of Twilio Engage with a number of new features that unlock highly personalized, real–time transactional customer journeys for businesses. New Public Beta features include:

Event-Triggered Journeys: dynamically manage the state of a customer’s “cart” without tying up a business’s engineering resources;

dynamically manage the state of a customer’s “cart” without tying up a business’s engineering resources; Rich contextual payloads: combine information from triggered events and warehouse data, giving businesses all of the relevant information to personalize experiences;

combine information from triggered events and warehouse data, giving businesses all of the relevant information to personalize experiences; Strengthened observability and scalability: make it easier for customers to visualize exactly what is going on in a journey;

make it easier for customers to visualize exactly what is going on in a journey; Improved extensibility with native Twilio SendGrid and Twilio SMS integrations: build on Segment CDP’s best in class destinations.

Segment also announced two new preferred partners, Amplitude, a leading digital analytics platform, and Attribution App, the multi-touch marketing attribution solution. As preferred Segment partners, Amplitude and Attribution App will be recommended offerings in their respective software categories and will actively co-sell with Twilio Segment’s sales teams.