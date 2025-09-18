Zencoder, the leader in AI-powered software development agents, today announced the expansion of its Zen Platform, unifying the world’s most popular AI coding tools—including OpenAI Codex, Anthropic’s Claude Code, Gemini CLI, and Zencoder’s Zen CLI—directly inside modern IDEs like Visual Studio Code and JetBrains.

With nearly a billion global subscribers to leading AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, users everywhere now have a powerful and seamless way to build and modify applications at scale. Thanks to Zencoder’s elegant IDE user interface and interoperability with command line tools from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, Zencoder is bringing “vibe coding” to the masses: intuitive, fluid, and enterprise-ready.

“For the first time, developers don’t need to choose between powerful CLIs, IDE integration, or enterprise capabilities,” said Andrew Filev, CEO and Founder of Zencoder. “We’re eliminating tool silos and making AI-assisted development accessible to everyone, from start-ups to enterprise teams alike.”

The End of Silos: A New Era of AI Development

Universal Compatibility: Developers can code using Codex, Claude Code , Gemini, or Zen CLI—seamlessly switching in IDEs with full support for debugging, refactoring, and IntelliSense.





Developers can code using Codex, , Gemini, or Zen CLI—seamlessly switching in IDEs with full support for debugging, refactoring, and IntelliSense. Free to Start: Anyone can download the VS Code or JetBrains IDE extension, connect it to their existing ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude subscription, and start coding —no strings attached.





Anyone can download the VS Code or JetBrains IDE extension, connect it to their existing ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude subscription, and start coding —no strings attached. Enterprise Differentiation: Zencoder’s multi-repository intelligence, shareable Zen agents, deep analytics, and enterprise guardrails empower organizations to adopt AI securely and at scale.

Enterprise Features Out of the Box

Zencoder delivers an unmatched enterprise stack for teams who need more than hobbyist-grade tooling:

Multi-repository intelligence : Understand entire codebases and microservices.





: Understand entire codebases and microservices. Enterprise AI agents : Coding, testing, review, and custom Zen agents, reusable across organizations.





: Coding, testing, review, and custom Zen agents, reusable across organizations. Autonomous Development Lifecycle: Zencoder enables 24/7 SDLC automation through specialized agents running in CI containers.





Zencoder enables 24/7 SDLC automation through specialized agents running in CI containers. Shared guardrails : Zen rules to enforce standards and compliance at scale.





: Zen rules to enforce standards and compliance at scale. Security first : SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, ISO 42001 certified; GDPR compliant; secure on-premise or hybrid deployment without requiring complex VPCs.





: SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, ISO 42001 certified; GDPR compliant; secure on-premise or hybrid deployment without requiring complex VPCs. Analytics & Insights: Dashboards to track AI adoption, productivity, and ROI.

Availability